Calvin Klein's NYFW Runway Offered a Lesson in Layering

Catwalking/Getty
Callie Turner (Text) and Ruthie Friedlander (Market)
Feb 17, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

The weather (and your mood) are unpredictable. One minute you want to wear a chunky knit, the next you’d prefer a sheer button down. Have the best of both worlds (comfort and style) by acing the layering game. At Calvin Klein, Raf Simmons layered a crisp white turtleneck under a button down shirt. Turtlenecks are the perfect way to transition an otherwise springy piece into a winter staple, and adding unexpected pops of color gets you extra points!

Shop the perfect pieces to layer below. 

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Fashion Week Recap

1 of 4

ETOILE ISABEL MARANT

Isabel Marant Etoile available at net-a-porter.com $355
2 of 4

MM6 MAISON MARGIELA

MM6 Maison Margiela available at net-a-porter.com $665
3 of 4

MOTHER OF PEARL

Mother of Pearl available at net-a-porter.com $550
4 of 4

UNIQLO

Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com $8 (originally $15)

