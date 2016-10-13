8 Smart and Easy Street Style Lessons to Follow All Season

The best part of fashion month: four straight weeks of inspiring style ideas and buzzy product launches.

The worst part of fashion month: four straight weeks of inspiring style ideas and buzzy product launches—and suddenly nothing in your closet measures up.

But when you look beyond the runway (mostly things you can’t buy for six months), past the celebrities sitting front row and center (wearing in-season designer outfits on loan), and straight to everyone else at the shows, you’ll find more than a few familiar pieces from your own wardrobe: white button-downs, jeans, trench coats. The only real difference? Enough clever, of-the-moment tweaks to refresh each look.

We’ve collected 8 of these easy updates below, no debt-inducing shopping spree required. Keep scrolling for a new perspective on your old clothes.

1 of 8 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Throw a summer shirtdress over pants

Et voila! It’s suddenly a tunic, one of fall's most compelling silhouettes. If long culottes aren’t your jam, this is also a smart way to make skinny jeans feel more modern. Either way, finish with embellished block heels—the more sparkle, the better.

2 of 8 Timur Emek/Getty

Use a wide waist belt to cinch your oxford shirts in

Although, yes, this may very well entail you spending money on said wide waist belt, here are three reasons to take the plunge:

1. It doesn’t need to be such an extreme silhouette (like the one shown here) any width of material that highlights the smallest part of your torso works equally well.

2. Vintage and consignment sites are filled with amazing and affordable options right now (this one from Givenchy is particularly great). Order something before everyone else catches on!

3. The style also does wonders to a T-shirt, thin ribbed sweater or, as Prada showed us last February, a long trench.

3 of 8 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Ground a sparkly dress with Converse

Tired of the same old biker bomber-meets-party dress mix? Trade the jacket for a pair of rough-and-tumble kicks instead. It has all the same unstudied, It girl edge, but feels far less expected.

4 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty

Tie a sweater on it

And by “it,” we mean everything from a ladylike sheath, to a long flowing top. Basically, this is a sneaky way to define your waist when you aren’t in the mood for a belt, so don’t bother picking a pullover you can actually wear later. It’s supposed to be an accent!

5 of 8 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Team your blazer and trench together

Genius layering idea or cold weather denial? We’d say this look is a little bit of both. Enjoy this one before it gets too chilly, though; if you can’t see how both items are carefully staggered, the impact is lost. 

6 of 8 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Introduce a hoodie to suiting

While one is aggressively casual and the other all corporate polish, together the two become something new: irresistibly cool. And don’t be afraid to go extra slouchy with the sweatshirt! This combination gets even better with a scrunched up cuff sticking out.

7 of 8 Edward Berthelot/Getty

Top your shortest skirt with a chunky knit

A go-to move of Alexa Chung and Kate Bosworth, we’ve been seeing, loving, and whole-heartedly endorsing this pairing for several years now. The most modern way to wear it? With chunky, lug-soled boots and a chain strap bag.

8 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty

Mix menswear prints

The latest in pattern play is a clever mash-up of tweeds, stripes, and houndstooth. How to keep the overall effect feminine: pink and purple motifs, and a few playful accessories, like pendant necklaces and bejeweled pumps. 

