8 Smart and Easy Street Style Lessons to Follow All Season

The best part of fashion month: four straight weeks of inspiring style ideas and buzzy product launches.

The worst part of fashion month: four straight weeks of inspiring style ideas and buzzy product launches—and suddenly nothing in your closet measures up.

But when you look beyond the runway (mostly things you can’t buy for six months), past the celebrities sitting front row and center (wearing in-season designer outfits on loan), and straight to everyone else at the shows, you’ll find more than a few familiar pieces from your own wardrobe: white button-downs, jeans, trench coats. The only real difference? Enough clever, of-the-moment tweaks to refresh each look.

We’ve collected 8 of these easy updates below, no debt-inducing shopping spree required. Keep scrolling for a new perspective on your old clothes.