Shop the Runway: The Best of Fashion Month's See Now, Buy Now Collections

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Feb 06, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Gird your loins, fashion month is in the midst of a revolution. The shows—once contained a simple catwalk, spotlights, and a seated audience—are now fixated on Instagram-worthy moments, with front row seats reserved for top bloggers and some shows (take Rebecca Minkoff for example) even sending these digital influencers down the runway. Moreover, the way we consume the collections is seeing an evolution: Instead of waiting six months to get our hands on our favorite pieces, a heap of major brands are selling in-season stock fresh off the runway.

So here’s what we’re doing: we’re tracking these “See Now, Buy Now” goodies through all four style capitals for your shopping pleasure. Check back here on the gallery below for updates on the very best new designs to hit stores. We can’t promise these pieces won’t sell out, so as the saying goes, see now, buy now while supplies last.

1 of 6 courtesy

TOMMY X GIGI

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $279 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 courtesy

TOMMY X GIGI

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $630 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 courtesy

TOMMY X GIGI

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $690 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

REBECCA MINKOFF

Striped dress

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $118 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

REBECCA MINKOFF

Studded suede jacket

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $698 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

Saddle bag with tassels

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $295 SHOP NOW

