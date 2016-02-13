#SeeBuyWear is the newest hashtag that has taken over at New York Fashion Week. In an unprecedented move, some designers, like Rebecca Minkoff and Proenza Schouler, are showing pieces on the runway that you can immediately purchase. For her part, Minkoff, who presented her show at 12 p.m. Saturday, displayed a collection of suede mini skirts, lace-up skorts with grommets, and white prairie-esque dresses.

Proenza Schouler will be showcasing their buy now, wear now offering in just a few days, as well as a bevy of other designers. Check back regularly to be the first one to scoop up the best #SeeBuyWear pieces.