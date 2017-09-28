This Just In: All Sheer Everything Is Still “In” At PFW

The thought of working transparent clothing into an outfit can be alarming. Overexposure and accidental nip-slips aren't quite what we're looking for during meetings with the big boss. Luckily, the runways in Paris are showing us chic ways to give the sheer trend a go with inspo from see-through overlays to sheer paneling.

From the more daring of the bunch, Christian Dior's mid-length sheer dresses gave way to a bold one-piece undergarment, and Paco Rabanne's luminous pale blue romper played peekaboo with a matching bra and brief set underneath. Dries Van Noten's pretty and feminine use of layering a scarf-print cami over a gauzy button-down made our hearts flutter, and the layering of floaty, see-through fabric at Olivier Theyskens and Carven were just the right amount of sexy to make us take note. Find your favorite below and take this trend for a spin!