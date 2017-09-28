This Just In: All Sheer Everything Is Still “In” At PFW

Estrop/Getty
InStyle Staff
Sep 28, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

The thought of working transparent clothing into an outfit can be alarming. Overexposure and accidental nip-slips aren't quite what we're looking for during meetings with the big boss. Luckily, the runways in Paris are showing us chic ways to give the sheer trend a go with inspo from see-through overlays to sheer paneling. 

From the more daring of the bunch, Christian Dior's mid-length sheer dresses gave way to a bold one-piece undergarment, and Paco Rabanne's luminous pale blue romper played peekaboo with a matching bra and brief set underneath. Dries Van Noten's pretty and feminine use of layering a scarf-print cami over a gauzy button-down made our hearts flutter, and the layering of floaty, see-through fabric at Olivier Theyskens and Carven were just the right amount of sexy to make us take note. Find your favorite below and take this trend for a spin!

 

 

1 of 8 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

DRIES VAN NOTEN

2 of 8 Richard Bord/WireImage

CARVEN

3 of 8 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

OLIVIER THEYSKENS

4 of 8 Estrop/Getty

PACO RABANNE

5 of 8 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

CHRISTIAN DIOR

6 of 8 Estrop/Getty

SONIA RYKIEL

7 of 8 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

ALTUZARRA

8 of 8 Catwalking/Getty

GIAMBATTISTA VALLI

