The Beauty Moments You Need to See from Gucci's Cruise 2018 Show

While most of us spent our Memorial Day poolside or at a BBQ, Gucci Cruise 2018 show attendees took in the Italian house’s latest collection at Florence’s Pitti Palace amongst a backdrop Renaissance art. As to be expected with Gucci, the mantra for Alessandro Michele's latest collection was more is more, and too much is never, ever enough.

The designer further proved that his eclectic mix of glamour (usually a combo of historical elements and overall quirkiness) doesn’t stop at his clothing. The show’s beauty looks were also a feast for the eyes.

The models walked the art-filled halls with hair and makeup that was unique to everyone, but all in line with the collection’s mashed-up theme of Classical culture, Renaissance art, and just the right amount of kitsch. Ethereal glowing complexions, Rapunzel-length braids, loose waves, headbands placed like laurel wreaths on model’s heads, and constellation-inspired hand bling that was paired with ink-dipped fingertips, were just a handful of the many over-the-top looks included in the show.

Michele took his love of pearl detailing to the next level too by embellishing the gems on just about everything. Along with single pearls placed throughout models’ strands and outlining their faces, The designer also wanted you to forget about Instagram’s feather and barbed-wire brow trends. One model’s perfect arches created with a line of pearls made a major case for wearing pearl brow jewelry.

Needless to say, there were a lot of fantastical beauty moments to take in. Here, we’ve rounded up the all of the beauty looks you need to see from Gucci’s Cruise 2018 collection.

VIDEO: Gucci Slide Splurge: Pay On Credit Card or Debit?