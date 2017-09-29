All the Dreamiest, Poofiest Dresses from Fashion Week

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/Getty
Kim Duong
Sep 29, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Ah, Fashion Month. Aka that semi-annual month-long fashion and celebrity extravaganza that allows designers to show off their latest masterpieces, street style stars to get paparazzi'd, and Leslie Jones to freak out over said masterpieces. Fashun, we think, is a fine thing to do. This Spring 2018 season saw a plethora of disco cowboys strutting down the runway, actually groundbreaking florals, and feathers galore. Now add to that extra poofy gowns that could challenge even your fluffiest duvet, or literal clouds for that matter.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

Below, see all the fluffiest, poofiest, XXL-est gowns to have walked this season’s fashion week runways.

1 of 32 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/Getty

OFF-WHITE

Advertisement
2 of 32 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/Getty

OFF-WHITE

3 of 32 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/Getty

OFF-WHITE

Advertisement
4 of 32 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Marchesa

Advertisement
5 of 32 Thomas Concordia/Getty

Marchesa

Advertisement
6 of 32 Kristy Sparow/Getty

ROCHAS

Advertisement
7 of 32 Kristy Sparow/Getty

ROCHAS

Advertisement
8 of 32 Peter White/Getty

SAINT LAURENT

Advertisement
9 of 32 Peter White/Getty

SAINT LAURENT

Advertisement
10 of 32 Peter White/Getty

SAINT LAURENT

Advertisement
11 of 32 Peter White/Getty

SAINT LAURENT

Advertisement
12 of 32 Peter White/Getty

SAINT LAURENT

Advertisement
13 of 32 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

MOSCHINO

Advertisement
14 of 32 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

MOSCHINO

Advertisement
15 of 32 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

MOSCHINO

Advertisement
16 of 32 Catwalking/Getty

ERDEM

Advertisement
17 of 32 Catwalking/Getty

SIMONE ROCHA

Advertisement
18 of 32 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Temperley London

Advertisement
19 of 32 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Molly Goddard

Advertisement
20 of 32 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Molly Goddard

Advertisement
21 of 32 Catwalking/Getty

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

Advertisement
22 of 32 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

Advertisement
23 of 32 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

christian siriano

Advertisement
24 of 32 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

christian siriano

Advertisement
25 of 32 The Washington Post/Getty

christian siriano

Advertisement
26 of 32 Catwalking/Getty

christian siriano

Advertisement
27 of 32 JP Yim/Getty

BRANDON MAXWELL

Advertisement
28 of 32 Frazer Harrison/Getty

NAEEM KHAN

Advertisement
29 of 32 Frazer Harrison/Getty

NAEEM KHAN

Advertisement
30 of 32 Frazer Harrison/Getty

ADAM SELMAN

Advertisement
31 of 32 JP Yim/Getty

BRANDON MAXWELL

Advertisement
32 of 32 JP Yim/Getty

BRANDON MAXWELL

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!