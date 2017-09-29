All the Dreamiest, Poofiest Dresses from Fashion Week

Ah, Fashion Month. Aka that semi-annual month-long fashion and celebrity extravaganza that allows designers to show off their latest masterpieces, street style stars to get paparazzi'd, and Leslie Jones to freak out over said masterpieces. Fashun, we think, is a fine thing to do. This Spring 2018 season saw a plethora of disco cowboys strutting down the runway, actually groundbreaking florals, and feathers galore. Now add to that extra poofy gowns that could challenge even your fluffiest duvet, or literal clouds for that matter.

Below, see all the fluffiest, poofiest, XXL-est gowns to have walked this season’s fashion week runways.