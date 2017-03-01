The Must-See Beauty Looks from Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2017 Runways

PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/GETTY; PETER WHITE/GETTY; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Erin Lukas
Mar 01, 2017

As fashion month’s grand finale, it’s guaranteed that Paris Fashion Week will offer too many memorable beauty moments to count. From pretty hair and makeup you’ll bookmark ASAP to edgy looks that will make you scroll back so you can see it twice, the designers don’t hold back with their collections and the beauty looks that come down the runways with them. At the Fall 2017 shows, makeup legend Pat McGrath’s technicolor negative space eyeliner at Maison Margiela and the fresh-faced makeup and shiny hair at Lanvin are just a few of the must-see looks.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week’s Fall 2017 runways.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week 

1 of 31 yslbeauty/instagram (2)

Saint Laurent 

At Saint Laurent, YSL Global Beauty Director Tom Pecheux made a case for working with eye makeup that got smudged mid-night out. The models' eyeliner was hapazzardly dashed on across their lids, or smeared on like a slick of greasy paint. 

2 of 31 Richard Bord/Getty

Jacquemus 

A rosy lip was a soft contrast to the collection's sharp and quirky tailoring and hats. 

3 of 31 Kay-Paris Fernandes/WireImage

Aalto 

The makeup at Aalto was all about the smoky eye—hold the shadow. Black liner was used on the inner and outer corners of both lash lines and smoked out, with a pearlescent pink shade drawn on in the middle. Slicked-back hair completed the show's edgy look. 

4 of 31 Francois Durand/Getty

Koche 

Add Koche's makeup to the list of examples of when two wrongs make a right. Matte, winged-out cerulean eyeshadow was paired with crimson lips. 

5 of 31 Peter White/Getty

Anrealage   

Wet-look pin curls and mauve shadow kept the retro vibe going at Anrealage. 

6 of 31 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty; Peter White/Getty

Maison Margiela 

Leave it to makeup legend Pat McGrath to create a set of arts and crafts looks that will keep us talking for months to come. At Margiela, McGrath created negative space, technicolor, winged eye makeup on half of the models, while the other  half wore matte white wings that went above the eyelids, along with the shade applied to their lips in brushstrokes. 

And unsurprisingly, the hair by stylist Eugene Souleiman also stood out. One set of models had plaits woven with rainbow thread braided randomly throughout their heads, while others had pieces of metal and actual handbags worked into their styles. 

7 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lanvin 

A fresh-faced no-makeup makeup look was just as goregeous as Lanvin's collection. 

8 of 31 Kay-Paris Fernandes/WireImage

Paskal 

Paskal's beauty look is truly for the low-maintenance, lazy girls out there. The models' natural hair textures were embraced, and the makeup was kept minimal save for a swipe of berry lipstick. 

9 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Chloe 

It may only be rock and roll, but the Chloe girl likes it. Models' eyes were rimmed with liner around the entire lid, and the color drawn outward into a tiny flick. A layer of gloss was applied on top for a bit of edgy glamour. 

10 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Balmain

Members of Balmain's Army's lips (including Kendall Jenner) were given the heavy metal treatment by makeup artist Tom Pecheux with shiny jewelry. A black and metallic eye and a triple-braided pony rounded out the look. 

11 of 31 Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty

Manish Arora 

The pearls on the models' faces at Manish Arora are nothing like your mother's. 

12 of 31 Peter White/Getty

Isabel Marant 

The dewy makeup at Isabel Marant summed up in two words: golden girl. 

13 of 31 BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty

Vanessa Seward 

The '80s were alive in the models makeup at Vanessa Seward thanks to draped magenta blush, glossy crimson lips, and a swipe of red shadow above the eyelids. 

14 of 31 ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty

Issey Miyake

No headband on hand? Take a cue from Issey Miyake and turn your own strands into a hair accessory. 

15 of 31 Peter White/Getty

Loewe

All eyes were on the expertly groomed bold brows at Loewe. 

16 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Dior 

The vibe at Dior was emphatically free and moden so Dior Makeup Creative and Image Director Peter Philips kept the makeup fresh and minimal. Hairstylist Guido Palau kept the models' hair natural and flowing—the perfect accessory for leather berets.

17 of 31 Peter White/Getty

Valentino

Makeup legend Pat McGrath gave one half of the Valentino girls a monochromatic reverse red eyeliner with a matching lip, and the other a no-makeup makeup look, save for rimming the eyes with a thin line of black liner and a highlight on the inner-corners. As for the hair, Guido Palau help the look elegant with loose waves and added two micro braids on each side of the temple for a boho touch. 

18 of 31 Estrop/Getty

Mugler

A collection inspired by the star shape of the fashion house's iconic Angel fragrance calls for equally deconstructed eye makeup. Models wore negative space liner that ran from the eye lid up to the brow bone. A complexion with an otherworldy glow and a sculpted, side-parted, updo completed the look. 

19 of 31 Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo

Junya Watanabe

Punk was alive on the Junya Watanabe runway with vibrant hair and makeup inspired by the rebellious subculture. 

20 of 31 Estrop/Getty

Nina Ricci

Meet your new everyday makeup look courtesy of the soft, all-over rosy glow at Nina Ricci.

21 of 31 Kristy Sparow/Getty; Patrick Kovarik/AFP

Vivienne Westwood

The key to pulling off slick and blurred lines of vibrant eyeliner is that it's all in the attitude, as demonstrated at Vivienne Westwood. 

22 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Elie Saab

This pewter smoky eye and headband combo as seen on Hailey Baldwin, is the perfect romantic beauty look for all future dates.

23 of 31 Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty

Rahul Mishra

Forget nudes, this chocolate lip will be your new go-to matte shade come fall. 

24 of 31 Richard Bord/WireImage

Veronqiue Branquinho

Veronqiue Branquinho makes a further case for the return of crimped hair. The '80s texture was added in random strips all over the models' hair. 

25 of 31 Dominique Charriau/WireImage (2)

Fenty x Puma 

Bad gal beauty class was in session at Fenty x Puma, and Pat McGrath was the professor. The legendary makeup artist gave the models four different school-inspired makeup looks that went with creative director Rihanna's theme for the season. Some models rocked shimmery orange shadow and exaggerated lower lashes that art kids would love, while others wore top knots and glasses as a nod to preppy style.

26 of 31 Peter White/Gety

Giambattista Valli 

Slicked-back hair and smudged wine-stained lips were effortlessly romantic at Giambattista Valli.

27 of 31 Richard Bord/WireImage

Leonard Paris 

Blue eyeshadow has never looked so cool as the graphic stripes swiped on models' eyes at Leonard Paris.

28 of 31 Peter White/Getty (2)

Chanel 

At Chanel, models were transformed into otherworldy Barbarellas on a ski trip. Hair master Sam McKnight created extra voluminous bouffants that were paired with metallic and knit headbands that wouldn't look too out of place on the slopes. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux coated their eyes with metallic shadows and swipes of floating black liner, and exaggerated lower lashes. 

29 of 31 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Alexander McQueen 

The long, waist-grazing hair you've seen on Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez recently, got an editorial makeover at Alexander McQueen. Long hair was tied into the loose ponytails with two front pieces left out. Said pieces were tied into their own loose tails that hung down the models' chests.

30 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty (2)

Miu Miu 

Blair Wardolf would definitely approve of the pretty headbands worn at Miu Miu. 

31 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Louis Vuitton 

Wind-blown waves and no-makeup makeup was the name of the game at Louis Vuitton. 

