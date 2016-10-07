The Top 23 Trends, Ideas, and Styling Tricks We Loved from Spring 2017 PFW

Whether you've been following Paris Fashion Week from the front lines, Instagram, or your work computer (our lips are sealed), those nine whirlwind days offered an overwhelming amount of information to process. Somewhere between Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent debut and a Gigi Hadid’s hot pants at Miu Miu, it's likely the new collections went a bit foggy, and a few key details slipped through the cracks. Wait, who did that model dance-off again? Where did I see a sheer skirt?

That would be Stella McCartney and everywhere, as you’ll learn in our comprehensive recap below. Scroll down for the cliff notes on every trend, silhouette, and styling update worth knowing from Gallic shows—as meticulously gathered by our editorial team—and look forward to dazzling everyone at dinner tonight with your vast knowledge of French fashion. De rien.