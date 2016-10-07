The Top 23 Trends, Ideas, and Styling Tricks We Loved from Spring 2017 PFW

InStyle Staff
Oct 07, 2016

Whether you've been following Paris Fashion Week from the front lines, Instagram, or your work computer (our lips are sealed), those nine whirlwind days offered an overwhelming amount of information to process. Somewhere between Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent debut and a Gigi Hadid’s hot pants at Miu Miu, it's likely the new collections went a bit foggy, and a few key details slipped through the cracks. Wait, who did that model dance-off again? Where did I see a sheer skirt?

That would be Stella McCartney and everywhere, as you’ll learn in our comprehensive recap below. Scroll down for the cliff notes on every trend, silhouette, and styling update worth knowing from Gallic shows—as meticulously gathered by our editorial team—and look forward to dazzling everyone at dinner tonight with your vast knowledge of French fashion. De rien.

Nu '70s

While this has been the fashion world’s decade of choice for several seasons now, the overall vibe has gone from Ali MacGraw in Love Story to a wild night at Studio 54 with Bianca and Liza (no last names needed). Cue the ABBA music.

Runway looks: Balmain, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton

White & Beige

Whereas head-to-toe white, cream, or tan has been happening for a while now, an outfit that spans the full palette feels fresher. Three foolproof ways to get the mix just right: with minimalist suiting and a T-shirt (as spotted at Chloé), a blend of lacy textures (let Balenciaga be your guide), or on dramatic silhouettes (Rick Owens and Y/Project both nailed this).

Runway looks: Y/Project, Chloé, Balenciaga, Rick Owens

Logo Shoes

The latest in brand loyalty: footwear that cleverly incorporates the name of your favorite label. Disclaimer: Don't be alarmed when random people crouch down for a closer glimpse.

Runway looks: Saint Laurent, Christian Dior

Model Dance-Offs

As the shimmying models at A.P.C. and Stella McCartney proved this year, the right moves can make even the best collections better. Can this please happen at every show?

Runway dances: A.P.C., Stella McCartney

Oversize Suiting

Céline’s Phoebe Philo and Demna Gvasalia—who helms both Vetements and Balenciaga—brought Working Girl blazers out of retirement by way of micro minis, deconstructed blouses, and sleek leather midiskirts. Mall bangs need not apply.

Runway looks: Vetements, Céline, Balenciaga

Full-Coverage Briefs Meet Light-Coverage Skirts

Forget about investing in a slip! Next spring is all about strategically revealing your underwear through a gauzy swath of fabric. To leave no question that, yes, you did this on purpose, opt for a demurely cut high-waist panty—never a thong.

Runway looks: Giambattista Valli, John Galliano, Alexander McQueen

Bras as a Layering Piece

Whether you’d rather it over (as seen at Giambattista Valli and Kenzo) or under (look to Carven and John Galliano) your clothing, bras—especially black ones—have become more than mere undergarments. Find a cool way to show yours off—and do so proudly.

Runway looks: Carven, John Galliano, Giambattista Valli, Kenzo

Cinched-In Sleeves

Where leg-o-mutton poufs left off in Milan, the Parisians picked up with a new twist: full sleeves elegantly gathered all the way down. To make the dramatic look work IRL, be sure to balance all that volume with something sleeker below, like the slim trousers at Giambattista Valli, or Ellery’s streamlined mermaid skirts.

Runway looks: Ellery, Jacquemus, Giambattista Valli

Patchwork

From Loewe’s quilt-like dresses and the diaphanous caftans—crafted from clashing pieces of gauzy fabric—at Acne to Alexander McQueen’s hybrid knits, the French runways gave us a lot of unexpected ways to wear pieced-together pieces. Want a commitment-free way to try out the look? Add a few DIY panels to an old pair of jeans or army jacket.

Runway looks: Acne, Alexander McQueen, Loewe

Wear What You're Thinking

Feminist leanings, animal activism, an undying love of fashion—just a sampling of things you can express with Paris’s parade of slogan tees. To set the style apart from old high school wardrobe, pair with a full skirt instead of jeans.

Runway looks: Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Sacai

Split Personality

Coat or a dress? Long or short? Done up or casual? At Aalto, Off-White, and Lanvin, where several two-in-one pieces marched down the catwalk, the answer was often all of the above.

Runway looks: Aalto, Yohji Yamamoto, Off-White, Lanvin

Hot Pink and Purple

A go-to combo for the generation that grew up with Saved by the Bell and Fresh Prince of Bel Air, this striking color scheme has received a millennial-approved update. We wouldn't be surprised if the next time we see that Nina Ricci ensemble (on the left), it's on Gigi Hadid.

Runway looks: Nina Ricci, Vetements, Balenciaga

Yellow Wins Again

Rounding out a banner season in New York, London, and Milan, the sunny color finished strong with prime spots in some of the week's buzziest collections.

Runway looks: Rochas, Valentino, Hermès, Chanel

Baseball Hats

After going off the grid for a few years, both major maisons and rising It labels—including Fenty x Puma, Off-White, Chanel, and Elie Saab—made moves to bring sporty caps back.

Runway looks (from top to bottom): Fenty x Puma, Off-White, Chanel, Elie Saab

Oversize vs. Teeny Tiny Bags

When it comes to picking a new purse, there’s no such thing as too big or too small anymore. On the fence? If you hang the latter around your neck, you can carry both!

Runway looks: Hermès, Balenciaga

Diagonal Ruffles

A surefire way to save ruffles from reading too froufrou: draping the embellishment at an elegant angle. A moody color palette and sturdy shoes help, too.

Runway looks: Isabel Marant, Emanuel Ungaro, Alexander McQueen, Ellery

Mismatched Shoes at Céline

Love, hate, or have mixed feeling about this, you’ve got to admit: it certainly has an interesting effect. We can’t wait to see which street style stars manage to pull it off.

Statement Metal Earrings

Cut from glossy silver and gold into sculptural shapes, the same trend we’ve been seeing all month continues to dazzle.

Runway looks: Loewe, Chanel, Balenciaga

Shine On

Be it gleaming lame, iridescent paillettes, or twinkly sequins, light-catching materials ushered in a new wave of party dresses. Prepare to give your LBD collection a breather.

Runway looks: Nina Ricci, Balmain, Kenzo

Hosiery with Open-Toe Shoes

The next evolution of socks and sandals? Tights and sandals. A word of advice: This combination works best when you truly commit, so skip the opaque black stockings for something sheer or bright (or both!).

Runway looks: Paco Rabanne, Off-White, Carven, Céline

Mini Dresses

Although one could make the argument that dresses with extra short hemlines were never exactly out, there’s no denying that the length has never been more in. As for the top half of your body, a long sleeve or a rounded shoulder is the most modern way to go.

Runway looks: Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant, Kenzo

Hothouse Florals

Garden prints, of course, always crop on the spring runways (cue the Miranda Priestly reference), but thanks to saturated colors and artful contours, these ones felt exceptionally of-the-moment. Another updated touch? Repeating the motif several times throughout the same outfit.

Runway looks: Dries van Noten, Balenciaga, Emanuel Ungaro

Utilitarian

What sets the latest in khaki and fatigue apart? Effortless fits—see the tunic and wide-leg pants at Sonia Rykiel and Miu Miu’s playful coat dress—and a carefully chosen shoe, such as Loewe’s tomboyish loafers, and Kenzo’s sexy wraparound stilettos.

Runway looks: Loewe, Sonia Rykiel, Kenzo, Miu Miu

