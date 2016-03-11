The 22 Trends, Fashion Ideas, and Styling Tricks We Loved from Fall 2016 #PFW

Fashion Month is officially over, but not without an incredibly strong finish by Paris Fashion Week, which packed in a panoply of major fashion inspo from major designers. Many played with proportions—exaggerating '80s-style shoulders to the extreme (some nearly chin-high) and sizing up on outerwear. Speaking of the latter, puffers—often the disgrace of the winter apparel world—got a lot of action on the runway, with styles cropped and pulled down off the shoulder (as seen at Demna Gvasalia's debut collection for Balenciaga) or long and pretty in pink, like at Chanel.

We saw colorful velvet—a trend so strong that it survived the journey all the way from New York Fashion Week—in suiting and high-slit skirts. There were statement single earrings, slick leather pieces, feline motifs—yes, that's right, we saw cats—and so, so much more. Scroll through to see (and shop!) the best, très chic moments from the fall/winter 2016 Parisian runways.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: The Top Trends We Loved from Fall 2016 Milan Fashion Week