These Are The Craziest Accessories from Balenciaga's Spring Collection

Demna Gvasalia is known for being something of a fashion provocateur, so it should come as no surprise that his Spring 2018 collection for Balenciaga was a humorous affair, with such accessories as boots printed with Euros, camo clutches, and of course, those platform Crocs that everyone is talking about. Then there were dangerously spiky shoes (and we’re not just talking about the heels) that played into a living-on-the-edge sensibility that was integral to Gvasalia’s collection; Eiffel tower charm belts, and more outré bags than you can count on two hands.

Allow us to present some of the wildest accessories from Balenciaga’s Spring 2018 collection, below.  

1 of 12 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Balenciaga Spring 2018

Crocs Redux.

2 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Balenciaga Spring 2018

Freedom fringe.

3 of 12 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Balenciaga Spring 2018

Conspicuous camo. 

4 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Balenciaga Spring 2018

Making a case. 

5 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Balenciaga Spring 2018

The bucolic boot.

6 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Balenciaga Spring 2018

The branded bag. 

7 of 12 Catwalking/Getty

Balenciaga Spring 2018

Here comes the money...

8 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Balenciaga Spring 2018

The literal spike heel. 

9 of 12 Estrop/Getty

Balenciaga Spring 2018

The belt bag is officially back—or did it ever really leave? 

10 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Balenciaga Spring 2018

Crocs, part deux. 

11 of 12 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Balenciaga Spring 2018

Go for that green. 

12 of 12 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Balenciaga Spring 2018

This bag seems to come with its own rain slicker.

