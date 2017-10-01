These Are The Craziest Accessories from Balenciaga's Spring Collection

Demna Gvasalia is known for being something of a fashion provocateur, so it should come as no surprise that his Spring 2018 collection for Balenciaga was a humorous affair, with such accessories as boots printed with Euros, camo clutches, and of course, those platform Crocs that everyone is talking about. Then there were dangerously spiky shoes (and we’re not just talking about the heels) that played into a living-on-the-edge sensibility that was integral to Gvasalia’s collection; Eiffel tower charm belts, and more outré bags than you can count on two hands.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: New York Fashion Week Highlights

Allow us to present some of the wildest accessories from Balenciaga’s Spring 2018 collection, below.