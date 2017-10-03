To The Surprise of No One, Rihanna Is The First Person To Wear Those Runway Boots

Not so shockingly, the first person to be seen off the runway in those amazingly wild (and slightly unbelievable) Saint Laurent feather boots, is none other than Princess RiRi herself.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

As seen above @badgalriri wore an Off White by Virgil Abloh simple LBD with the most un-simple shoes ever: those feather creatures from Vaccarello's Saint Laurent show last week.

Dreams do come true. Shoes @ysl | video c/o @laurabrown99 A post shared by Ruthie Friedlander 🛀 (@ruthiefrieds) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Last season, Rihanna was the first to be spotted wearing those $10,000 slouchy crystal boots post-show, so it's only fitting that she'd do it again this season. Because let's be honest, why not wear Saint Laurent "fresh off the runway" (get it?) if you can.