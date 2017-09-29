A Cheat Sheet to the Best Trends of Paris Fashion Week

Following a fast-paced ride through New York, London, and Milan, this season’s fashion month train has finally pulled into Paris. And, per usual, our editors are following along 24/7 to bring you the city’s most promising new trends. As the French say, we got you covered! (Okay, they don’t really say that... but we do!)

Watch this space all week for up-to-date bulletins on the styles you’re about see everywhere. First up…

BUSTIERS ARE BACK

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho

The early aughts staple sheds its party girl past for a sophisticated new look.

FULL TRANSPARENCY

Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

From gauzy panels to completely see-through separates, the coolest new ways to hint at skin.

IN FULL FEATHER

Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Following a banner season in Milan, plumage continues to fly high in fashion.

THE NEW RAZZLE DAZZLE

Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Sequins have a bright shiny future next spring.

VOLUME UP

Dominique Charriau/Getty

From dramatic pouf skirts to extra pointy shoulders, exaggerated couture shapes are having a moment.

BLACK AND WHITE

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

After a month of pastels and pinks, the perfect palette refresher.

LEFT BANK CHIC

Catwalking/Getty

Tapestry prints, sequined embellishment, and plenty of fringe bring back ‘70s bohemianism.

Fashion Month may be close to over, but we're not done talking about it! Stay tuned to InStyle.com as our fashion team deep dives into the freshest fashion ideas from the last four weeks—and, for your shopping convenience, breaks down exactly how and where to get the looks now. Who says we have to wait until spring?