The Best Shoes to Walk Paris Fashion Week

Peter White/Getty
Stephanie Perez-Gurri
Sep 29, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Shoes, shoes, shoes. Who doesn't love to look at shoes all day? They are the finishing touch or sometimes the shining star of your look. Paris Fashion Week, well underway, as usual does not disappoint in showing the coolest and wackiest shoes we could never dream up on our own in a million years.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

We've gathered some of the most beautiful, chic, and crazy shoes seen during Paris Fashion Week, all down below!

 

1 of 22 MCV

Maison Margiela 

Advertisement
2 of 22 MCV

Maison Margiela 

3 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Christian Dior 

Advertisement
4 of 22 Estrop/Getty

YSL

Advertisement
5 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Christian Dior 

Advertisement
6 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Christian Dior 

Advertisement
7 of 22 ALAIN JOCARD/Getty

YSL

Advertisement
8 of 22 Estrop/Getty

YSL

Advertisement
9 of 22 Peter White/Getty

CHLOE

Advertisement
10 of 22 Peter White/Getty

CHLOE

Advertisement
11 of 22 Estrop/Getty

CHLOE

Advertisement
12 of 22 Peter White/Getty

DRIES VAN NOTEN

Advertisement
13 of 22 Peter White/Getty

DRIES VAN NOTEN

Advertisement
14 of 22 WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

DRIES VAN NOTEN

Advertisement
15 of 22 WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

DRIES VAN NOTEN

Advertisement
16 of 22 Peter White/Getty

DRIES VAN NOTEN

Advertisement
17 of 22 Peter White/Getty

ROCHAS

Advertisement
18 of 22 Estrop/Getty

BALMAIN

Advertisement
19 of 22 Estrop

PACO RABANNE

Advertisement
20 of 22 Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho

PACO RABANNE

Advertisement
21 of 22 Peter White/Getty

LOEWE

Advertisement
22 of 22 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

NINA RICCI

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!