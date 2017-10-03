Spotted: The Dreamiest Gowns from Paris Fashion Week

Estrop/Getty
InStyle Staff
Oct 03, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Bonjour! We've made it to Paris Fashion Week for the final stretch of the Spring 2018 fashion season. From the romantic gowns of New York to the show-stopping dresses of London and head-turning frocks in Milan, we expect the Paris runways to show us more gowns that will have you dreaming up your own red carpet best dressed list. Scroll ahead for some of our favorite picks (and check back regularly for updates as #PFW happens).

1 of 16 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

CHRISTIAN DIOR

2 of 16 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

SAINT LAURENT

3 of 16 Victor Boyko/Getty

LANVIN

4 of 16 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

ROCHAS

5 of 16 Richard Bord/Getty

OFF-WHITE

6 of 16 Estrop/Getty

LOEWE

7 of 16 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

ALTUZARRA

8 of 16 Estrop/Getty

ELIE SAAB

9 of 16 Francois Durand/Getty

MUGLER

10 of 16 ALAIN JOCARD/Getty

GIVENCHY

11 of 16 Estrop/Getty

SONIA RYKIEL

12 of 16 Peter White/Getty

VALENTINO

13 of 16 Estrop/Getty

GIAMBATTISTA VALLI  

14 of 16 Peter White/Getty

STELLA MCCARTNEY

15 of 16 Estrop/Getty

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

16 of 16 Stephane Cardinale /Corbis/Getty

CHANEL

