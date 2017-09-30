See the Wildest Looks at Comme des Garçons

You never know what enigmatic Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo is going to do next—but you can always expect it to be big.

This season, her collection, which showed on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week, was no exception. While the offering was small and tightly-edited (there were 15 pieces in all) Kawakubo made every look count with larger-than-life everything—the dresses and the coats all came in outsized proportions, complemented by equally huge hair.



CDG is also known for its contemporary "Play" line, and Kawakubo was clearly feeling playful with this runway collection. Models marched festooned in Manga prints and children's toys, and the colors were jubilant, the looks unbridled.

Scroll through to see some of the wildest looks from the Comme des Garçons Spring 2018.