You Won't Believe the Shoes That Just Walked Down the Saint Laurent Runway

Last season our hearts nearly stopped when a pair of slouchy crystal boots walked the Saint Laurent runway in Paris. Then they were worn by Rihanna, and another celeb, and another celeb, and Cardi B at the MTV Video Music Awards. Come spring 2018 fashion month? We were seeing them on street style bloggers. If only we had a cold $10K laying around the house ...

Enter, a new season. New trends to look out for, runways shows to critique, shopping lists to create ... and as always, InStyle editors are on the ground reporting the latest and greatest so that you don't miss a beat.

Dreams do come true. Shoes @ysl | video c/o @laurabrown99 A post shared by Ruthie Friedlander 🛀 (@ruthiefrieds) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

So this just in, from Paris, courtesy of Market and Accessories Director Sam Broekema (whom I can say first hand can spot an It accessory from 10 miles away). The shoes. At Saint Laurent. They're amazing.

Maria Valentino/MCV Photo

There are shows that you shop (Jil Sander, for me), and shows you stare at, in awe of how freaking fabulous fashion can be. Sometimes a show just makes you smile, even though you know it's not real life. And accordingly, Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent girl is all about the all-night party. (One that we may not be cool enough to attend).

Maria Valentino/MCV Photo

Vaccarello's models stomped the runway in assorted heels and boots covered in feathers and crystals that came straight out of fashion fantasy. Reality? Due to height and material? We'd probably not last more than 20 minutes in these bad boys.

Maria Valentino/MCV Photo

But a girl can dream, right?