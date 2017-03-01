See the Best Looks from the Saint Laurent Fall 2017 Runway

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 01, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Anthony Vaccarello kept up his signature sex appeal in the latest Saint Laurent collection, debuting fall 2017 chock-full of slouched boots, sheer tops, itty bitty cocktail dresses, and one-shoulder looks. Showcasing both womenswear and menswear, the Saint Laurent show sex appeal was delicately balanced by touches of denim jeans, shearling jackets, blazers, and a few knit sweaters here and there.

To say the very least, the Saint Laurent woman has options and she can go from denim by day to '80s party girl by night in a barely there blue minidress and black patent slouched boots.

Below, see the best looks from the Saint Laurent collection.

1 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

2 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

3 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

4 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

5 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

6 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

7 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

8 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

9 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

10 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SAINT LAURENT FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

