Rihanna Goes Girly with Her Newest Fenty x Puma Collection—and 7 Other Things to Know About the Show

At first glance, Rihanna's second Fenty x Puma collection had us wondering: Has the OG bad gal gone good? After brainwashing all of America to think of her as "BadgalRiRi," here she goes with a sporty-sexy line in the softest pastels. But upon closer inspection, her collection serves as a testament to just how "bad" she really is, that she can turn a sweet shade, like bubblegum pink or lavender, into something dangerously racy. But enough talk. Scroll through to learn the 8 things to take away from her second Fenty x Puma collection, which she showed for the first time in Paris.

1. A little over a week ago, Rihanna announced that she was hosting her spring 2017 Fenty x Puma show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. "It's a dream for me to be able to present my second collection in Paris," she said in the release. "I approached this season very differently and felt the theme and concept was best suited for one of my favorite cities, Paris."

2. There were two presentations (one scheduled at 7:30 CEST and the other at 8:30 CEST) and they were both live-streamed on Tidal for free.

Getting ready for #FENTYxPUMA show tomorrow in Paris!! Can't wait for you to see it! Tune in @TIDALHiFi https://t.co/1S5oLAzQAK @ 7:30pm CET pic.twitter.com/4egqMfA8Tc — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2016

Tune in soon: @badgalriri presents the #FENTYXPUMA collection live from #ParisFashionWeek on @TIDAL at FENTY.TIDAL.com in just a few minutes. #TIDALXRIHANNA @PUMA A video posted by Fenty X Puma (@fentyxpuma) on Sep 28, 2016 at 10:21am PDT

3. After a season of Goths, RiRi took a different approach with a very sweet collection in soft shades: bubblegum pink, white, lavender, and pistachio green, and chocolate-y brown. But hoodies worn with one sleeve out, jumpsuits dropped down to the waist, and other articles clothing in various stages of undress knocked down the sweet factor and upped the sex appeal. Laced-up corsetry and bodysuits helped with that, too. The inspiration of her collection? A streetwear take on fashion from the 18th century during Louis XVI's reign.

"I am really excited about this collection as it's very fun and light. Showing in Paris was the perfect backdrop as I pulled a lot of inspiration from France, Marie Antoinette and The Palace of Versailles specifically," Rihanna said in a release. "Mixing athletic wear with regal touches was a challenge, and I hope everyone loves the results. I cannot wait to wear this collection."

#FENTYXPUMA A photo posted by Rihanna Updates (@rihpost) on Sep 28, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

#imgmodels @x.valentine + @taylor_hill @imgmodels for @pumabyrihanna #fentyxpuma A photo posted by Rontez Valentine (@x.valentine) on Sep 28, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT

This piece is EVERYTHING. Watch live on TIDAL. Link in bio. #FENTYXPUMA #TIDALXRIHANNA A photo posted by TIDAL (@tidal) on Sep 28, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

4. Models Doutzen Kroes, Sara Sampaio, and Jourdan Dunn traded in the runway for the front row, arriving at Rihanna's show outfitted in Fenty x Puma (of course).

Arriving at #fentyxpuma by @badgalriri show! Wearing @fentyxpuma A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Sep 28, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT

🙋🏻🙋🏼🙋🏾 FENTYXPUMA A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on Sep 28, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

5. After casting both Hadid sisters (Gigi closed the show) last season, RiRi rounded out the Hadid sibling trifecta and recruited their 17-year-old brother Anwar Hadid to model a floral-embroidered army green hoodie.

Everything #proud #killerbro #fentyxpuma @anwarhadid A photo posted by Alana Hadid (@lanzybear) on Sep 28, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

6. Accessories-wise, there were netted color-coordinated baseball caps, doo rags, giant bow bags (worn either slung across the chest or from the hips, like a fanny pack), pearls stacked on the neck or on each bicep, and super bling-y jewelry that decorated the lobes of each model. Some carried fans with "Puma" stamped across, while others bit down on rings (which created the illusion of grills).

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Fenty x Puma

7. As for shoes, it ranged from lace-up pink pumps to quilted creepers.

Who's watching with us? We're live from paRIH at 7:30pm CET/1:30pm ET #TIDALXRIHANNA #FENTYXPUMA A photo posted by Fenty X Puma (@fentyxpuma) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:41am PDT

Who's watching with us? We're live from paRIH at 7:30pm CET/1:30pm ET #TIDALXRIHANNA #FENTYXPUMA A photo posted by Fenty X Puma (@fentyxpuma) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:14am PDT

8. And as for Rihanna, she took her bow twice in a pale pink perforated separates (with a fan), and then again in a mocha brown hoodie, a windbreaker, and leggings for the second presentation.

The runway at #TIDALXRIHANNA was on 🔥🔥🔥!!! Which designs are you going to rock first? #FENTYXPUMA A video posted by TIDAL (@tidal) on Sep 28, 2016 at 11:36am PDT