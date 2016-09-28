Rihanna Goes Girly with Her Newest Fenty x Puma Collection—and 7 Other Things to Know About the Show

At first glance, Rihanna's second Fenty x Puma collection had us wondering: Has the OG bad gal gone good? After brainwashing all of America to think of her as "BadgalRiRi," here she goes with a sporty-sexy line in the softest pastels. But upon closer inspection, her collection serves as a testament to just how "bad" she really is, that she can turn a sweet shade, like bubblegum pink or lavender, into something dangerously racy. But enough talk. Scroll through to learn the 8 things to take away from her second Fenty x Puma collection, which she showed for the first time in Paris.
1. A little over a week ago, Rihanna announced that she was hosting her spring 2017 Fenty x Puma show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. "It's a dream for me to be able to present my second collection in Paris," she said in the release. "I approached this season very differently and felt the theme and concept was best suited for one of my favorite cities, Paris."
2. There were two presentations (one scheduled at 7:30 CEST and the other at 8:30 CEST) and they were both live-streamed on Tidal for free.
3. After a season of Goths, RiRi took a different approach with a very sweet collection in soft shades: bubblegum pink, white, lavender, and pistachio green, and chocolate-y brown. But hoodies worn with one sleeve out, jumpsuits dropped down to the waist, and other articles clothing in various stages of undress knocked down the sweet factor and upped the sex appeal. Laced-up corsetry and bodysuits helped with that, too. The inspiration of her collection? A streetwear take on fashion from the 18th century during Louis XVI's reign.
"I am really excited about this collection as it's very fun and light. Showing in Paris was the perfect backdrop as I pulled a lot of inspiration from France, Marie Antoinette and The Palace of Versailles specifically," Rihanna said in a release. "Mixing athletic wear with regal touches was a challenge, and I hope everyone loves the results. I cannot wait to wear this collection."
4. Models Doutzen Kroes, Sara Sampaio, and Jourdan Dunn traded in the runway for the front row, arriving at Rihanna's show outfitted in Fenty x Puma (of course).
5. After casting both Hadid sisters (Gigi closed the show) last season, RiRi rounded out the Hadid sibling trifecta and recruited their 17-year-old brother Anwar Hadid to model a floral-embroidered army green hoodie.
6. Accessories-wise, there were netted color-coordinated baseball caps, doo rags, giant bow bags (worn either slung across the chest or from the hips, like a fanny pack), pearls stacked on the neck or on each bicep, and super bling-y jewelry that decorated the lobes of each model. Some carried fans with "Puma" stamped across, while others bit down on rings (which created the illusion of grills).
7. As for shoes, it ranged from lace-up pink pumps to quilted creepers.
8. And as for Rihanna, she took her bow twice in a pale pink perforated separates (with a fan), and then again in a mocha brown hoodie, a windbreaker, and leggings for the second presentation.