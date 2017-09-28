Today in Paris: A Runway Show Dedicated to Princess Diana 

Francois Guillot/Getty
Ruthie Friedlander
Sep 28, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

Yes. It's still fashion month, and while I am personally not overseas, I'm watching, dutifully, from the comfort of the InStyle offices. (Hey! When you watch the shows on the Internet, you're ALWAYS front row!)

Today was a big day in Paris. As the brilliant Eric Wilson wrote in his reviews, we saw Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s debut at Chloé, Julien Dossena's new take on Paco Rabanne, and yet another Kardashian-approved Balmain show. What else happened, you asked? 

VIDEO: Cindy Crawford and the Original Supermodels Walked in Versace's MFW Show

Over in Montmartre (a.k.a. the coolest part of Paris) Virgil Abloh showed his Spring 2018 collection for Off-White. The accessories were part of a collaboration with Jimmy Choo (ok, awesome), Naomi Campbell walked the runway (um, awesome), and the show was inspired by the late great Princess Diana. AWESOME.

We should have guessed. Earlier this month, Abloh posted a photo on Instagram of a printed out photo of Di with a magnifying glass as the caption. Researching. Get it?

RELATED: Feathers Are Here to Stay, As Told by Paris Fashion Week Runways

So what did the collection look like? Was it an obvious take on her iconic style, or a more modern twist? And also important to ask, WHAT ABOUT NAOMI? As in, CAN WE KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT NAOMI CAMPBELL? Scroll through to see a few of our favorite looks from what will definitely be a collection for the history books. 

 

1 of 4 Francois Guillot/Getty

Naomi Campbell

In an asymmetrical blazer and bike shorts.

Advertisement
2 of 4 Francois Guillot/Getty

Off White model

In hot pink pants and tulle overlay.

3 of 4 Francois Guillot/Getty

Jourdan Dunn

In a Canadian Tuxedo.

Advertisement
4 of 4 Francois Guillot/Getty

Off-White Model

In corset tulle dream dress.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!