Today in Paris: A Runway Show Dedicated to Princess Diana 

Yes. It's still fashion month, and while I am personally not overseas, I'm watching, dutifully, from the comfort of the InStyle offices. (Hey! When you watch the shows on the Internet, you're ALWAYS front row!)

Today was a big day in Paris. As the brilliant Eric Wilson wrote in his reviews, we saw Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s debut at Chloé, Julien Dossena's new take on Paco Rabanne, and yet another Kardashian-approved Balmain show. What else happened, you asked?

VIDEO: Cindy Crawford and the Original Supermodels Walked in Versace's MFW Show

Over in Montmartre (a.k.a. the coolest part of Paris) Virgil Abloh showed his Spring 2018 collection for Off-White. The accessories were part of a collaboration with Jimmy Choo (ok, awesome), Naomi Campbell walked the runway (um, awesome), and the show was inspired by the late great Princess Diana. AWESOME.

We should have guessed. Earlier this month, Abloh posted a photo on Instagram of a printed out photo of Di with a magnifying glass as the caption. Researching. Get it?

RELATED: Feathers Are Here to Stay, As Told by Paris Fashion Week Runways

So what did the collection look like? Was it an obvious take on her iconic style, or a more modern twist? And also important to ask, WHAT ABOUT NAOMI? As in, CAN WE KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT NAOMI CAMPBELL? Scroll through to see a few of our favorite looks from what will definitely be a collection for the history books.