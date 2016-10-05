Michelle Williams and Alicia Vikander Sit Front Row at Louis Vuitton, and Everything Else to Know About the Show

For the last week, Louis Vuitton has been teasing out its spring 2017 collection on social media with sweeping photography and footage from the City of Lights.

“Only in Paris,” reads one caption. “Beauty at every turn,” promises another. Aside from a few zoomed-in shots of quilted and embossed leather (a house signature), there has been precious little to tell us what the finished collection will actually look like. But considering the context (Paris, je t’aime!), we just knew it would be good.

Today’s show definitely lived up to the hype. In case you’re just catching up from a United States time zone (it did, after all, happen while most people in the nation were still sleeping), we’ve pulled together a play-by-play recap.

1. The Parisian-inspired show was held, naturally, the most Parisian of places: the historic Place Vendôme in the city’s First Arrondissement. The runway itself was in an airy off-white room with floor-to-ceiling windows. There were no extra bells and whistles to distract from the clothes.

Watch the #LouisVuitton Spring-Summer 2017 Show by @nicolasghesquiere live from Place Vendôme at LouisVuitton.com #LVSS17 #PFW A video posted by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Oct 5, 2016 at 1:25am PDT

2. As official faces of the house, Michelle Williams, Alicia Vikander, and Lea Seydoux all held prime spot spots in the front row. Also in attendance? A dizzying mix of equally big and buzzy stars (like Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly, Adele Exarchopoulos, and Chloe and Halle Bailey), supermodels (including Miranda Kerr, Karlie Kloss, and Natalia Vodianova), and world-famous bloggers (like Chiara Ferragni and Aimee Song).

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

3. We caught Kerr, via Instagram, running as fast as she could in high-heeled booties to made the show on time. (Spoiler alert: She did.)

Running running running to the @louisvuitton show! A video posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Oct 5, 2016 at 3:57am PDT

4. Speaking of those high-heel booties—which had chunky lug soles and came from the brand’s fall 2016 collection—almost every VIP guest in attendance wore a pair. (Williams, who arrived in a sleeker, pointed-toe style, was a holdout.)

It's all about that @louisvuitton boot for fall. #pfw A photo posted by Eric Wilson (@ericwilsonsays) on Oct 5, 2016 at 1:26am PDT

PHOTOS: See All the Stylish Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Fashion Week

5. While the collection was laced with ’80s influences—sequins, strong shoulders, power suiting—updated silhouettes, fabrics, and layering kept the overall look modern. The languidly draped dresses, especially, stood out thanks to designer Nicolas Ghesquière's clever use of sheer paneling and hip cutouts.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage (2); Dominique Charriau/WireImage

6. After making a brief appearance on designer Nicolas Ghesquiere’s account yesterday, the brand officially debuted a new line of new trunk bag-inspired (Petit Malle trunk bag, to be precise) iPhone cases.

7.In the shoe department, we’d like to call attention to the pointed-toed boots nearly every girl on the catwalk wore—we have a feeling these will be everywhere by next season’s show. Or, you know, at least lining the front row.