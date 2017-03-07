Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2017 Runway Live-Stream Here

Kim Duong
Mar 07, 2017 @ 11:00 am

What you don’t want to do is miss the Louis Vuitton fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show. Given last year’s fall RTW collection with its dark-lipped, vinyl trousered, rebel-without-a-cause aesthetic and the more recent Supreme collab for the LV menswear collection, this is a show you really shouldn’t miss.

Streaming live straight from Paris Fashion Week will be the Louis Vuitton women’s fall/winter 2017 show. Tune in here, below, on Tuesday, March 7, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

