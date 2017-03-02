The Looks All the Celebs Will Be Wearing Right off the Balmain Runway

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Kim Peiffer
Mar 02, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Although there wasn’t a Kardashian in sight at the Balmain Fall 2017 runway show (with the exception of Kendall Jenner, who walked the runway), we still saw visions of them everywhere thanks to the jewel-encrusted jackets, glittering rocker-chic dresses and fringe galore that we imagine they will be wearing in the very near future. Black and metallic tones ruled, as did braids and lip jewelry, all displayed with a dramatic backdrop of mirrors and a dark moody runway. Below, the looks we expect Rihanna, a Kardashian, or any of the other Balmain-loving celebs to sport out on the town (or perhaps even to the grocery store, if you’re Kim) in the coming weeks.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week

1 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
2 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

3 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
4 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
5 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
6 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
7 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
8 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
9 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
10 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
11 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
12 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
13 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
14 of 14 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BALMAIN FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!