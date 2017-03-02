The Looks All the Celebs Will Be Wearing Right off the Balmain Runway

Although there wasn’t a Kardashian in sight at the Balmain Fall 2017 runway show (with the exception of Kendall Jenner, who walked the runway), we still saw visions of them everywhere thanks to the jewel-encrusted jackets, glittering rocker-chic dresses and fringe galore that we imagine they will be wearing in the very near future. Black and metallic tones ruled, as did braids and lip jewelry, all displayed with a dramatic backdrop of mirrors and a dark moody runway. Below, the looks we expect Rihanna, a Kardashian, or any of the other Balmain-loving celebs to sport out on the town (or perhaps even to the grocery store, if you’re Kim) in the coming weeks.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week