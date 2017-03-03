Loewe's PFW Runway Look Demonstrates How to Master a Head-to-Toe Leather Outfit

Every season, Jonathan Anderson's designs for fashion house, Loewe, are eagerly anticipated, and for good reason. This Paris Fashion Week, he has inspired us to try what was previously considered a fashion faux-pas: head to toe leather. The key to achieving this look is balancing proportions and mixing neutral tones. It is easy to lose your shape wearing a leather jacket, so opt for one that defines your waist. Choose a skirt with a modern silhouette; we prefer ones that are mid-length. Finish the look with boot that has a block heel, to keep the ensemble from feeling too feminine.

Shop our top leather picks below.

Clockwise, from top left: Roberto Cavalli jacket, $1,774; matchesfashion.com. TopShop skirt, $85; nordstrom.com. Gabriela Hearst boots, $1,473; matchesfashion.com Courtesy (3)

