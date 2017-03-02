Kendall and Gigi Wore Lip Jewelry on the Balmain Runway

Olivier Rousteing’s #BalmainArmy is back! The supermodel roster was beyond impressive and the collection looks like it was made for Kim K.W., but it was the lip art featured on two of the world's top models that really stole the show. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid both made their Balmain appearances wearing what looks like gold jewelry worn between their pursed lips.

The gold lip armor of sorts was worn by Kendall and Gigi, making it a focal point of the collection and a top model beauty moment we'll never forget. The models rocked the metal jewels during both of their outfit changes.

The rest of the beauty look featured low, sleek ponytails accented with three braids, and graphic smoky eyes with a double cat eye wing. As we know, Jenner recently chopped her hair into a short bob, so her shiny pony was obviously achieved with extensions.

Judging from Paris Fashion Weeks of the past, this is only the first of many exciting beauty moments to come.