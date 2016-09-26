InStyle Editors Share Their Fashion Week Guide to the Best Spots in Paris

To Stay

"We stay at the George V, which is part of the Four Seasons, and it's amazing—it's like being in a palace. Personally, I like The Bristol—it's closer to Colette, the Louvre, and a lot of shops in the 1st arrondissement. As for budget options, I once stayed at Airbnb and it was a great experience. Another option is to stay on a houseboat on the Seine, which I've never done, but it sounds like a very unique experience." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

"The George V is Kardashian central during fashion week. I was once on the same floor as Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, and they were lovely neighbors—I was surprised. They were very gracious, I thought." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

To Eat

"When I'm in a rush, I'll buy a sandwich from this corner ship behind the Ritz, because they're great and they're ready to go. You pop in, and eat it on the road. Eric Kayser, too, is one of my favorites for takeout." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"The restaurant at The Bristol has a lobster salad that's the most precious thing ever. They also serve fantastic burgers and French fries for when you're homesick. The Peninsula has a restaurant on the top floor with a gorgeous view of Paris. That's a place where you can stop by for a glass of champagne and still get the full experience. L'Ami Louis is a restaurant that locals go to (and celebrities)—it's a very small place and it's very hard to get reservations. It's a little off the beaten path, but they whip up the most delicious dishes ever. Septime is more on the expensive side—the chef (Bertrand Grébaut) is younger and specializes in modern French cuisine. It's an experience in that way." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

To Shop

"I always find something at Merci, and within my budget, too." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"I shop on the ground floor at Colette for tchotchkes, toys, and gadgets for my daughter Stella. While I'm in the area, I stop at Celine to browse. And there's a Bonpoint outlet where I buy clothes for Stella. I can spend an hour or two at any of the French pharmacies. I stock up on the Embryolisse moisturizer—it's fantastic. A makeup artist taught me to blend a little bit of foundation with Embroylisse to create a super natural tinted moisturizer. I'll also buy toothpaste, La Roche-Posay, Sisley—everything. It will last six months until I return and stock up again. They're not too expensive, but they serve as little reminders of being away." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director

To Do

"The Eiffel tower never gets old—whether you look at it from the bottom or ride it to the top, it's always amazing. If I had an afternoon free, I would go for an extraordinarily long walk and see what I find, because there is always something unexpected in any neighborhood you happen upon. And thanks to cell phones, it's easy to get lost and then find yourself. If you want to go to the Louvre but you're pressed for time, I would recommend the Napoleon III Apartments, because it's really cool to see where Marie Antoinette was held captive. I also love "The Winged Victory of Samothrace" sculpture—it's interesting to learn about its history and where it came from." —Eric Wilson, fashion news director

"I love getting a facial at Biologique Recherche—I love the products, and it's only about 100 Euros for a full facial. Plus, they do an evaluation of your skin and offer suggestions. My favorite place is the Rodin museum—it’s so pretty. Have a croissant and a coffee in the garden, bring a book and read. You don’t need to be doing things all the time. I like to sprinkle quiet moments in when I’m traveling, so you don’t always feel like a tourist. When I find the time, I love jogging from the George V down along the Seine, through the Tuileries Garden, and up to the Louvre. If you live there and get to do that every day? Amazing." —Melissa Rubini, fashion director