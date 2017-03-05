Here Are the Best Accessories from the Céline Fall 2017 Runway

Getty
InStyle Accessories Team
Mar 05, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

The Céline Fall 2017 runway show kicked off with a myriad of menswear-inspired jackets and printed trench coats. The sleek masculine aesthetic didn’t stop at apparel, however. From structural totes to smooth leather boots, here are the our picks for the best accessories from the Céline Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

Related: Here’s Every Single Look from the Céline Fall 2017 Runway Show

1 of 8 Peter White/Getty

OVERSIZED TOTE WITH BUCKLE

Advertisement
2 of 8 Peter White/Getty

burgundy shoulder bag

3 of 8 Peter White/Getty

heeled spike boot

Advertisement
4 of 8 Peter White/Getty

Cream boot with low heel

Advertisement
5 of 8 Peter White/Getty

white western boot

Advertisement
6 of 8 Peter White/Getty

gold heel

Advertisement
7 of 8 Peter White/Getty

oversized hobo bag

Advertisement
8 of 8 Peter White/Getty

origami shoulder bag

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!