Wait, Are Those Workout Leggings on the Runway at Paris Fashion Week?

Guys, it really happened: Giambattista Valli sent Nike leggings down the runway for its Fall 2017 collection, and never before has the term ‘sport luxe’ been more affirmed. You read that right: leggings have made their Paris Fashion Week debut, and what this means for the future of fashion—we don’t know. But what we do know is by golly, did Giambattista Valli make it work.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Not too long ago was the favored activewear-turned-loungewear item at the center of a universal debate wherein hoards of naysayers would sign onto internet forums or turn to the streets to ragefully cry, “LEGGINGS ARE NOT PANTS!” The good news is that time has come to an end. Welcome to a new era: the Leggings Are Indeed Pants and Giambattista Valli Said So era.

The French designer styled the leggings with sexy lace-up boots and structural tops, all the while never covering up the Nike emblem (i.e. logo-mania is here to stay). Get the look by following the same format: a black statement top, killer heels, and a just do it attitude.