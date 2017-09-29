According to Paris Fashion Week, Biker Shorts Are In

Today at Paris Fashion Week, it was all about cycling—not literally though. At the Nina Ricci and Off-White runway shows, we learned how to reuse our biker shorts for something other than working out. Crazy, right? It might seem wild, but we love it. After all, Naomi Campbell in white biker shorts and a matching blazer makes spandex shorts a must.

In honor of this trend, we found the perfect statement blazers to pair with your cycling shorts, as seen in the photo above. Pair a mesh or colored biker short with a classic elongated blazer to balance out your look. Or if you want to take this combo all the way, pair traditional cycling shorts with a statement blazer, whether it's all about the volume like Nina Ricci's or adorned with chic details like Blazé Milano's. Happy shopping!

Shop the look above: Blazé Milano blazer, $1,618; matchesfashion.com. Sweaty Betty shorts, $50; sweatybetty.com. Topshop blazer, $100; topshop.com. Roksanda belt, $316; matchesfashion.com. Forever 21 shorts, $15; forever21.com.