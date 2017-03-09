The Top 10 Trends of PFW and How to Wear Them Now

InStyle Staff
Mar 09, 2017

As the show venue for some of our industry's most iconic houses—Lanvin! Céline! Chanel!—Paris Fashion Week consistently serves must-try looks for the season ahead. So what was on the menu this year? Well, far too much amazingness for us to cram in just one blog post, for sure, but the 10 trends below are a fantastic place to start. (From there, feel free to move on to more of our team's on-the-scene dispatches here, here, and here.)

Keep scrolling for the week's best wardrobe updates, how to wear them, and the best versions available online right now. De rien.

1 of 20 Peter White/Getty (2)

Shoe Shine

Remember how everyone went nuts for Miu Miu’s glitter-covered booties in 2011? Our gut says these jazzy stompers from the Saint Laurent and Chanel catwalks will ignite a similar response—it’s hard not to be charmed by such a winning display of sparkle. Although both brands went for a just-below-the-knee silhouette (one we’ve seen a lot of this season), the light-catching finish works at any boot height. Use a thigh-high fit to anchor a short going out dress or amp up an off-duty ensemble by pairing an ankle length option with a sweater and jeans.

From left: Saint Laurent, Chanel

2 of 20 Courtesy (3)

Shoe Shine

Clockwise, from left: Charlotte Olympia, $595; net-a-porter.com. Jimmy Choo, $895; net-a-porter.com. Carvela, $148; asos.com

3 of 20 Peter White/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Richard Bord/Getty; Estrop/Getty

In the Stars

You don’t need a fortune teller to know that dreamy celestial prints are going to be everywhere next season. Simply look to the intergalactic aesthetic thread throughout Chanel’s space-themed show (complete with an actual rocket ship!), or the heavenly bodies adorning the hems of Dior’s velvet dresses. Take the trend off the runway by containing it to one statement piece in navy or black—like actual constellations, astral motifs shine brightest against a dark backdrop.

From left: Chloé, Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, Chanel

4 of 20 Courtesy (3)

In the Stars

Clockwise, from top left: TopShop dress, $80; topshop.com. A.L.C. dress, $725; matchesfashion.com. Roberto Cavalli shirt, $1,190; net-a-porter.com

5 of 20 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Catwalking/Getty (3)

Washed Clean

We’re not saying to abandon faded and distressed denim completely, but why not explore alternatives? Some of the industry’s most beloved brands, including Stella McCartney, Dries Van Noten, and A.P.C., presented a great one via crisp, trouser cut jeans in deep indigo washes. Besides being easier to dress up than its worn and torn brethren—try a silk blouse and heels for the office—the style feels particularly sophisticated with a simple sweater and ankle boots.

From left: Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, A.P.C., Dries Van Noten

6 of 20 Courtesy (4)

Washed Clean

From left: Ellery, $491; matchesfasion.com. A.P.C., $156; farfetch.com. Mango, $60; mango.com. Brock Collection, $475; matchesfashion.com

7 of 20 Catwalking/Getty; Estrop/Getty; Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Catwalking/Getty

Short Skirt, Long Sleeves

A micro hemline countered by completely covered up arms rode the line between sexy and sophisticated at nearly every Parisian show this season. Although the shape is ideal for after hours events—Saint Laurent’s plunging neckline minis and Mugler’s sharp shouldered blazer dresses are particularly well suited to parties—it transitions to day with the help of a conservative color scheme and casual shoe, à la Olivier Theyskens and Stella McCartney.

From left: Olivier Theyskens, Mugler, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney

8 of 20 Courtesy (4)

Short Skirt, Long Sleeves

Clockwise, from top left: Jacquemus, $720; net-a-porter.com. Zara, $70; zara.com. Carmen March, $1,600; net-a-porter.com. Isabel Marant, $675; matchesfashion.com

9 of 20 Catwalking/Getty(2); Peter White/Getty; Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo/Getty

Luxe Tracksuits

Now that we’ve seen several season’s worth of sneakers and sportswear at fashion month, it’s safe to say that athleisure is no longer breaking news. But this slouchy array of warm-ups brought something fresh to the table with its rich array of fabrics, like the jewel-toned velvet at Koché, and retro-perfect panels. Make your own matching loungewear more polished by adding a pair of heels and a statement necklace (initial charms, FYI, are trending hard), or take to a laid-back brunch with coordinating sneakers, a clever styling trick seen at Stella McCartney.

From left: Stella McCartney, Fenty x Puma, Chloé, Koché

10 of 20 Courtesy (6)

Luxe Tracksuits

From left: Gucci jacket, $2,400; matchesfashion.com. Gucci pants, $900; matchesfashion.com. Mango jacket, $60; mango.com. Stella McCartney pants, $468; matchesfashion.com. Wales Bonner jacket, $750; matchesfashion.com. Wales Bonner pants, $404; matchesfashion.com

11 of 20 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Catwalking/Getty (2); Peter White/Getty

In the Navy Now

Deep dark blue dresses are feeling especially sophisticated courtesy of a new wave of can’t-miss silhouettes. Consider the midis at Loewe with their gathered bodices and pleated skirts and the shirting-inspired shifts with full shoulders at Céline. Or, if you’re in the mood for some extra drama, try the elegant caplet detail in the spirit of Dior. When it comes to accessorizing, however, the rule stays the same: nothing looks chicer than all black accessories. 

From left: Christian Dior, Céline, Loewe, Acne Studios

12 of 20 Courtesy (4)

In the Navy Now

From left: Ganni, $435; net-a-porter.com. Mango, $80; mango.com. Palmer//Harding, $343; matchesfashion.com. Saloni, $475; modaoperandi.com

13 of 20 Catwalking/Getty (2); Peter White/Getty

Do the Polka

From the ruffled camisole at Balenciaga (pants: optional!) to Loewe’s long gauzy interpretations, there's no shortage of ways to reinvent traditional white dots on navy right now. Keep things moving in a modern direction with one or two extras in clashing motifs, such as snakeskin or plaid.

From Left: Balenciaga, Loewe, Maison Margiela

14 of 20 Courtesy (3)

Do the Polka

From left: Alexis, $560; farfetch.com. P.A.R.O.S.H., $386 farfetch.com. H&M, $35; hm.com

15 of 20 Catwalking/Getty; Estrop/Getty; Peter White/Getty (2)

Pendleton Polish

If the parade of cozy Santa Fe motifs this season are any indication, American heritage labels may be looking to a serious sales boosts in their future. To keep the look current, be sure to balance your own blanket print piece with something either sleek (think leather skirts at Louis Vuitton), sporty (hello, Loewe stripes), or sultry (such as the floaty silk negligees at Chloé). 

From left: Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant, Chloé

16 of 20 Courtesy (6)

Pendleton Polish

Clockwise, from top left: Mary Katrantzou dress, $1,320; net-a-porter.com. Alanui cardigan, $3,290; net-a-porter.com. Palmer//Harding culottes, $301; matchesfashion.com. Patagonia, $59; patagonia.com. Proenza Schouler skirt, $953; matchesfashion.com. Isabel Marant cardigan, $640; net-a-porter.com

17 of 20 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Estrop/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Estrop/Getty

Power Shoulders

Kiss Working Girl stereotypes goodbye with bold, exaggerated lines defining the top half of your jacket. Whether you go angular (spotted at Mugler), rounded (Nina Ricci), or sloping (Jacquemus), the sculptural detail is guaranteed to turn regular suiting into a full on fashion statement. Looking to step outside the office? Go for the slick leather variation seen at Saint Laurent—extra points for scrunched up boots and a tantalizing hint of black lace. 

From left: Jacquemus, Saint Laurent, Nina Ricci, Mugler

18 of 20 Courtesy (5)

Power Shoulders

Clockwise, from top left: Marc Jacobs shirt, $350; net-a-porter.com. Jacquemus dress, $1,020; net-a-porter.com. Mango jacket, $130; mango.com. Jacquemus jacket, $460; net-a-porter.com. Zara jacket, $169; zara.com

19 of 20 Peter White/Getty; Estrop/Getty; Victor Boyko/Getty; Catwalking/Getty

Prep School Sport

Threaded through ensembles that include everything from florals to plaid and fur, graphic varsity stripes automatically get a cool girl revamp. The secret sauce to this trend? An updated fit that’s effortless enough to throw on like an old track and field hoodie, but far more likely to win compliments.

From left: Maison Margiela, Miu Miu, Sacai, Moncler Gamme Rouge

20 of 20 Courtesy (5)

Prep School Sport

Clockwise, from top left: Mango jacket, $40; mango.com. Étoile Isabel Marant, $235; net-a-porter.com. TopShop sweater, $68; nordstrom.com. Palmer//Harding culottes, $301; matchesfashion.com. Marni skirt, $1,220; net-a-porter.com

