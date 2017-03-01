Dries Van Noten Celebrates Timeless Beauty with a League of Age Diverse Models

Take a page from Dries Van Noten’s book and celebrate your 100th anything with the people who got you there. In celebrating his 100th show, Dries Van Noten sent down a parade of women who saw him through from the very first season to the very latest. And in case you’re wondering: yes, that includes legends from his past shows like Amber Valletta, Carolyn Murphy, and Alek Wek. Add to that a roster of current runway stars like Julia Nobis and Catherine McNeil, and you’ve got yourself a diverse cast celebrating both the then and the now.

Casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro’s inclusion of models from their 50s to their 20s spotlights the importance of an all-ages casting philosophy while casting a strong shadow on the fashion industry’s lack, if not complete absence, of age diverse models. You just don’t see very many women over 30 on the runway. But in case you need proof that beauty is not restricted to just one standard, Dries Van Noten’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear show has got it.