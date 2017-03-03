See All the It Girl-Worthy Looks from the Dior Fall 2017 Show

AP
Kim Duong
Mar 03, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

According to Christian Dior, the color of the year is navy blue (sorry, Pantone). It was everywhere—from the blue-washed floors and the blue suede seats to the blues tunes playing over the speakers (yes, actually). In fact, even the show's booklet gave the color a shoutout with a quote from the designer himself: “Among all the colors, navy blue is the only one which can ever compete with black.” That was the claim; the show was the proof.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

What we saw on the Dior fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway was a whole lot of denim on denim and indigo everything. We’re talking jewel-tone velvet, Canadian tuxedos, and Starry Night motifs. Blue not your color? No problem: There were also gold gilded skirts, shimmering metallic tulle, and the chicest leather berets with every. Single. Look.

Scroll down for the Dior fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show looks in full.

1 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 1

Advertisement
2 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 2

3 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 3

Advertisement
4 of 68 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Dior Look 4

Advertisement
5 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 5

Advertisement
6 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 6

Advertisement
7 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 7

Advertisement
8 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 8

Advertisement
9 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 9

Advertisement
10 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 10

Advertisement
11 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 11

Advertisement
12 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 12

Advertisement
13 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 13

Advertisement
14 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 14

Advertisement
15 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 15

Advertisement
16 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 16

Advertisement
17 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 17

Advertisement
18 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 18

Advertisement
19 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 19

Advertisement
20 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 20

Advertisement
21 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 21

Advertisement
22 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 22

Advertisement
23 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 23

Advertisement
24 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 24

Advertisement
25 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 25

Advertisement
26 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 26

Advertisement
27 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 27

Advertisement
28 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 28

Advertisement
29 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 29

Advertisement
30 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 30

Advertisement
31 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 31

Advertisement
32 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 32

Advertisement
33 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 33

Advertisement
34 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 34

Advertisement
35 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look Dior 35

Advertisement
36 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 36

Advertisement
37 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 37

Advertisement
38 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 38

Advertisement
39 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 39

Advertisement
40 of 68 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Dior Look 40

Advertisement
41 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 41

Advertisement
42 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 42

Advertisement
43 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 43

Advertisement
44 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 44

Advertisement
45 of 68 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Dior Look 45

Advertisement
46 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 46

Advertisement
47 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 47

Advertisement
48 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 48

Advertisement
49 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 49

Advertisement
50 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 50

Advertisement
51 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 51

Advertisement
52 of 68 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Dior Look 52

Advertisement
53 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 53

Advertisement
54 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 54

Advertisement
55 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 55

Advertisement
56 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 56

Advertisement
57 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 57

Advertisement
58 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 58

Advertisement
59 of 68 Estrop/getty

Dior Look 59

Advertisement
60 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 60

Advertisement
61 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 61

Advertisement
62 of 68 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Dior Look 62

Advertisement
63 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 63

Advertisement
64 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 64

Advertisement
65 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 65

Advertisement
66 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 66

Advertisement
67 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 67

Advertisement
68 of 68 Estrop/Getty

Dior Look 68

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!