See All the It Girl-Worthy Looks from the Dior Fall 2017 Show

According to Christian Dior, the color of the year is navy blue (sorry, Pantone). It was everywhere—from the blue-washed floors and the blue suede seats to the blues tunes playing over the speakers (yes, actually). In fact, even the show's booklet gave the color a shoutout with a quote from the designer himself: “Among all the colors, navy blue is the only one which can ever compete with black.” That was the claim; the show was the proof.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

What we saw on the Dior fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway was a whole lot of denim on denim and indigo everything. We’re talking jewel-tone velvet, Canadian tuxedos, and Starry Night motifs. Blue not your color? No problem: There were also gold gilded skirts, shimmering metallic tulle, and the chicest leather berets with every. Single. Look.

Scroll down for the Dior fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show looks in full.