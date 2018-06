Here it is: one of the most anticipated shows of the season debuting yet another round of ultra-luxe, It-girl-targeted, soon-to-be best-dressed-list-dominating looks. What we have here is the Dior Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week and a plethora of noteworthy fashion moments that we just have to share with you.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

So get your pen and paper ready because class is in session.