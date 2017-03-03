Dior's Fall 2017 Makeup Look Is Every Minimalist's Dream

The Dior Fall 2017 runway vibe at Paris Fashion Week was all about the contemporary emphatically free woman, so naturally the models were treated with an au currant approach to hair and makeup by keeping things well, minimal and free.

"Make-up shouldn't be a 'distraction,' instead it should emphasis the personality of each girl, with makeup that reveals without masking, and lights up each face with a perfect, natural glow,” Dior Makeup Creative and Image Director Peter Philips said of the natural, luminous look he created designer Maria-Grazia Chiuri’s 50 shades of blue collection.

To achieve such glow, Philips kept the models’ complexions translucent and light, but did so by blending the makeup in several steps, keeping a light hand the entire way. He used a cocktail of Diorskin Forever & Ever Wear Primer ($45; dior.com) for the base and Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation ($50; dior.com), followed by a few drops of Flash Luminizer ($40; dior.com) and touched it up with Fix It. For extra radiance, Philips accentuated the areas of the face that catch the light with Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer ($56; dior.com).

Vincent Lappartient for Christian Dior Parfums

Since the focus was on the models’ fresh-faces, Philips left the models eyes almost bare. He swiped on a touch of Dior’s new Pump’n’Volume mascara at the roots, and shaped the models’ brows with DiorShow Brow Styler ($29; dior.com).

And to bring the makeup look full circle, lips models’ natural lip colors were heightened with one of four Dior Addict Glow ($33; dior.com) depending on which shade best suited their skin tones. Before the balm was applied, Philips prepped their lips with Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub ($33; dior.com) for smoothness.

Walk the line with @peterphilipsmakeup 5 minutes before the #dioraw17 show! #PFW #diorbackstage #diorshowbackstage A post shared by Dior Makeup (@diormakeup) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:32am PST

As for the hair, stylist Guido Palau kept the models’ strands natural, left down, and flowing over the showers. In other words, the perfect way to avoid hat hair when wearing a leather beret.