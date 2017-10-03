Kaia Gerber Rocked Her Chanel Debut—and 5 Other Things to Know About the Runway Show

This may be a common sense, but when it comes to Paris Fashion Week, the Chanel show is a sure-fire do-not-miss.

Karl Lagerfeld isn’t one to present his latest masterpieces on any ol’ regular runway with some white stage lights and maybe a gradient background for simple #aesthetic (that would be very, how you say, basic of him). In past seasons, Lagerfeld has transported us to his whimsical Chanel dimensions—there was that ultra-chic grocery store, an airport terminal, and most recently a space station (complete with a gigantic rocket ship blasting off at the finale, yes, actually).

Now what was the theme this season? A tropical waterfall lagoon. From the scaling man-made waterfalls (yes, plural, not singular) in the middle of the Grand Palais to the star-studded front row to the luxury rain gear you oughta see, scroll through for the low-down on what happened at the Chanel spring 2018 show.

1. Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber opened the show

Supermodels gonna supermodel—same goes for their offspring. At just barely 16 years old, Gerber has already made this fashion month her expletive by walking major runways (Alexander Wang, Moschino, Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, Versace—just to name a few). And now the supermodel-in-the-making is here with the coveted Chanel opening spot. And if you're wondering: Yeah, mama's certainly proud.

OPENING CHANEL!💥never in my life could I have even dreamt this. Karl, there are no words to describe how special this was to me. YOU'RE A LEGEND. A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

2. The set. Was. Sick.

Just when you thought the Grand Palais couldn’t get any grander, Lagerfeld jumps in to prove you otherwise. Aside from the massive actually roaring waterfalls, sprawling greenery, and man-made crystal lagoon, the Chanel team somehow managed to complete the look with a natural-feeling breeze—one strong enough to knock the hats off of some models.

The set for the #CHANELSpringSummer show 2018 at the Grand Palais. #PFW A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

3. South Korean rapper G-Dragon was there

Wearing womenswear and absolutely killin' it. While Chanel has yet to have an official menswear collection, you can add other male style icons, such as Pharrell Williams and Brad Kroenig to the growing list of men adopting womenswear pieces to suit their taste.

Soo Joo and G-Dragon at the #CHANELSpringSummer 2018 show #PFW @soojmooj @xxxibgdrgn A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

4. Despite what you may think, disco music is alive and well

Aside from the splishy-splashy waterfall roaring, synthy disco music blasted over the speakers as the perfect soundtrack for this rainbow tweed-heavy collection.

Natural beauty 🌿 @chanelofficial #CHANELSpringSummer #Thefashionguitar CharlotteGroeneveld #Paris #fashionweek #Chanel A post shared by Charlotte Groeneveld (@thefashionguitar) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

5. Plastic Perspex ponies were a thing

Stylist Sam McKnight created futuristic ponytails for the models using clear plastic tubes and a mind-boggling method featuring, yes, a vacuum hose.

Perspex Ponies #backstage @chanel #pfw #hairbysammcknight #hair #ponytail #chanel #hairstyles @tompecheux @djcori #karllagerfeld A post shared by Sam McKnight Personal (@sammcknight1) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

6. Protective rain gear is in

From Lagerfeld’s take on the bucket hat—redone in moisture-repelling plastic—to luxury ponchos, we’re actually looking forward to April showers.