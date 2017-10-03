The Best Accessories from Chanel's Spring 2018 Runway Show

It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without a blockbuster Chanel show at the Grand Palais. Without fail, Karl Lagerfeld and team outdo themselves with a one-million-piece collection (that's an accurate estimation, BTW) and Tony Award-worthy set. This season was no exception.

For spring 2018, Team Chanel transformed the Palais into The Gorges Du Verdon, the most stunning river canyon in the southeastern part of France. And what does one need in The Gorges Du Verdon? What sort of things must you bring to be both chic and adventurous? Look no further than these accessories for your next canyon vacation packing list inspo. Never have I ever wanted it to rain so badly.