The Best Accessories from Chanel's Spring 2018 Runway Show

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Ruthie Friedlander
Oct 03, 2017 @ 11:45 am

It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without a blockbuster Chanel show at the Grand Palais. Without fail, Karl Lagerfeld and team outdo themselves with a one-million-piece collection (that's an accurate estimation, BTW) and Tony Award-worthy set. This season was no exception.

For spring 2018, Team Chanel transformed the Palais into The Gorges Du Verdon, the most stunning river canyon in the southeastern part of France. And what does one need in The Gorges Du Verdon? What sort of things must you bring to be both chic and adventurous? Look no further than these accessories for your next canyon vacation packing list inspo. Never have I ever wanted it to rain so badly.

1 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Plastic Fantastic

Advertisement
2 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pink Ombré

3 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Coral Fannypack

Advertisement
4 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Statement Logo Earrings

Advertisement
5 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Luxe Duffel Bag

Advertisement
6 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Waterfall Clutch

Advertisement
7 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Umbrella Bag

Advertisement
8 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Makeup Bag as Clutch

Advertisement
9 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

River Blue Evening Bag

Advertisement
10 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Double Trouble

Advertisement
11 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Falling Water Logo Bag

Advertisement
12 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Carry All

Advertisement
13 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The Classic

Advertisement
14 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Crystal Evening Bag

Advertisement
15 of 15 Victor Boyko/Getty

Rain Hat

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!