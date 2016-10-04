Chanel's PFW Show Had Lily-Rose Depp, Robots, and More: 6 Things to Know

An airport terminal. A French brasserie. The city streets. A supermarket. As far as fashion show sets go, Chanel wins Paris Fashion Week every time with its crazy elaborate, "needs to be seen to be believed" backdrops (and of course, the fashion too). And it's all thanks to Karl Lagerfeld, the man who one-ups himself every season as he transforms the Grand Palais into Chanel heaven—even with a bare-bones runway with a non-theme theme. For the spring 2017 show, the Kaiser did it again, with a "data center" runway and a star-studded front row. Scroll through for a play-by-play rundown of the six buzziest moments from the show.

1. Lagerfeld did his runway magic and converted the Grand Palais into the Chanel Data Center, complete with rows of computer servers (side note: Do you think Karl watches Silicon Valley? Or Mr. Robot?).

#DataCenterChanel #SpringSummer2017 #PFW A video posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Oct 4, 2016 at 12:46am PDT

2. With a runway like that, there would have to be robots. The show opened with two models who slipped on robot masks and complemented their headwear with ladylike Chanel tweed sets.

@Chanel A photo posted by Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:04am PDT

Bad hair days are over lol super fun @chanelofficial show #ss17 #chanel #pfw A video posted by Melissa Rubini (@instylemelissa) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:32am PDT

3. Robots aside, there weren't any super literal takes on "futuristic fashion." Instead, colorful tweeds, neon prints, and easy separates comprised the spring 2017 lineup.

@Taylor_hill @Tamiwilliamsofficial #DataCenterChanel #SpringSummer2017 #PFW A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Oct 4, 2016 at 3:15am PDT

4. And it wouldn't be Chanel without an eyeful of covetable accessories, which included color-coordinated baseball caps that were worn sideways, plenty of single earrings (some double-Cs, some intricate floral designs), neon-printed purses, white ankle-cuff pumps, and statement medallion-like pendants.

@Taylor_hill @Tamiwilliamsofficial #DataCenterChanel #SpringSummer2017 #PFW A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:38am PDT

5. Lagerfeld recruited an elite cast of models: Binx Walton, Taylor Hill, Anna Ewers, Lexi Boling, Edie Campbell, Cat McNeil, Kye Howell, and Mica Arganaraz.

6. And finally, Lily-Rose Depp nearly stole the show with her now-famous smolder. Other front-rowers included mom Vanessa Paradis, Courtney Love with daughter Frances Bean Cobain, and Usher.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty