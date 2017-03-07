Everything You Need to Know About the Chanel Runway Show

Victor Boyko/Getty
Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 07, 2017

One of the many great things about fashion is its ability to transport us to another world.

And today, at Chanel, guests took a rocket ship to outer space.

A life-size rocket was built inside of Paris's Grand Palais; a ship that sparked and smoked and everything. Models walked the runway in reflective silver wraps, aviators, sparkling tights, and astronaut prints. At the end of fashion month with one more show to go, it was just what we needed. Here's everything you need to know about Chanel's fall/winter 2017 collection.

It's going to be a sparkly fall

Karl Lagerfeld walked sparkling tights, boots, and dresses down the runway. And yes, we are into it.

It's all about space

Like, intergalactic space. Last week we told you that Elon Musk is flying two private citizens around the moon. We also showed you what you should wear if you are one of said people. But now, we are correcting ourselves. Dress in head-to-toe Chanel.

The higher the hair, the closer to Mars

Not only was the show's set one of the highest we've ever seen, but the models' hair ... pretty lofty itself. Get your teasing combs out, ladies and gents. It's all about heights.

The space ship actually took off

At the end of the show, after Lagerfeld walked yet another runway, he and his godson, model Hudson Kroenig, approached a command center, pressed a button, and the spaceship set took off. Smoke, sparks; it all happened in a truly magical moment that only Chanel could produce.

Everyone was smiling.

It's the last day of fashion month and it's cold and rainy in Paris. Needless to say, people needed a bit of a lift (off!). The show finished with models surrounding the spaceship while Elton John's "Rocket Man" played. And all the smiling ensued.

