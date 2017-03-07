Everything You Need to Know About the Chanel Runway Show

One of the many great things about fashion is its ability to transport us to another world.

And today, at Chanel, guests took a rocket ship to outer space.

A life-size rocket was built inside of Paris's Grand Palais; a ship that sparked and smoked and everything. Models walked the runway in reflective silver wraps, aviators, sparkling tights, and astronaut prints. At the end of fashion month with one more show to go, it was just what we needed. Here's everything you need to know about Chanel's fall/winter 2017 collection.