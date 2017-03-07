See Every Single Look from the Space-Themed Chanel Fall 2017 Runway

Calling all fashion girl/space nerd hybrids, your time has come! Karl Lagerfeld presented his Chanel Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection today in Paris, and we’re seeing stars—or, well, Chanel pearl constellations at least. Let me set the scene: The Grand Palais is transformed into an all white and silver space station with stadium seating, space grade railings, and one gigantic chicly designed rocket ship for the crew of Gabrielle Chanel Agence Spatiale smack-dab in the middle of it all (Coco, we’re not in Paris anymore).

Then out comes Lagerfeld’s space crew. What do fashion astronauts wear, you ask? Lots of sparkle tweed, glitter boots with black tips, and Mylar space blankets as capes. Really. (This is the future of space travel.) But you should really see it for yourself. Here, all 96 looks from the Chanel Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show.

