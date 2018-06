Here's Every Single Look from the Céline Fall 2017 Runway Show

According to Phoebe Philo’s latest Céline show, the oversized silhouette will never be out (same goes for western boots, fringe, and most definitely boy-borrowed suits). It’s all here to stay, but if you need a visual reference, then might we present you with the Céline show in full.

From wrinkled trench coats and knee-slashed business trousers to belting a tuxedo jacket to accessorizing with actual blankets, here’s every single look from the Céline Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show.