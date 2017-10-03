Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Every season without fail, Paris Fashion Week sees a fantastic lineup of the top fashion designers.

The city of love is where the houses of Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Lanvin, to name only a few, invite front row regulars to watch the latest collections.

For spring 2018, Christian Dior Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri continued to make her bold feminist statement on the runway as she kicked off PFW with a shirt that screamed, “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” (a reference to a 1971 essay by art historian Linda Nochlin). There, Emily Ratajkowski arrived in a high-slit Brock Collection white dress that’s peak EmRata (above), as she posed with Natalia Vodianova and other Dior ladies like Olivia Palermo, Naomi Watts, and Alexa Chung.

And earlier, Simon Porte Jacquemus also welcomed Ratajkowski for his spring show, where she wore an LBD that fit her perfectly.

The cherry on top of Paris Fashion Week? Cindy Crawford at Chanel.

Scroll down to see all the stars parked in the front row at Paris Fashion Week.