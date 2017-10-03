Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty
Jonathan Borge
Oct 03, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Every season without fail, Paris Fashion Week sees a fantastic lineup of the top fashion designers.

The city of love is where the houses of Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Lanvin, to name only a few, invite front row regulars to watch the latest collections.

For spring 2018, Christian Dior Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri continued to make her bold feminist statement on the runway as she kicked off PFW with a shirt that screamed, “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” (a reference to a 1971 essay by art historian Linda Nochlin). There, Emily Ratajkowski arrived in a high-slit Brock Collection white dress that’s peak EmRata (above), as she posed with Natalia Vodianova and other Dior ladies like Olivia Palermo, Naomi Watts, and Alexa Chung.

And earlier, Simon Porte Jacquemus also welcomed Ratajkowski for his spring show, where she wore an LBD that fit her perfectly.

The cherry on top of Paris Fashion Week? Cindy Crawford at Chanel.

Scroll down to see all the stars parked in the front row at Paris Fashion Week.

1 of 67 Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty

Cate Blanchett

at Louis Vuitton.

2 of 67 Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty

Jennifer Connelly

at Louis Vuitton.

3 of 67 Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty

Jaden Smith

at Louis Vuitton.

4 of 67 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim

at Chanel.

5 of 67 Francois Durand/Getty

Salma Hayek 

at Alexander McQueen.

6 of 67 Francois Durand/Getty

Soo Joo Park

at Alexander McQueen.

7 of 67 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Stella McCartney with Danielle, Este, Alana Haim

at Stella McCartney. 

8 of 67 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Ellie Goulding 

at Stella McCartney.

9 of 67 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Alexa Chung 

at Stella McCartney. 

10 of 67 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kylie Minogue 

at Stella McCartney.

11 of 67 Pierre Suu/Getty

Natalia Vodianova 

at Stella McCartney.

12 of 67 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Salma Hayek Pinault 

at Stella McCartney. 

13 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Salma Hayek Pinault 

at Giambattista Valli. 

14 of 67 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Olivia Palermo 

at Giambattista Valli.

15 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Alexa Chung

at Valentino

16 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

at Valentino

17 of 67 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Carla Bruni and Valentino Garavani

at Valentino

18 of 67 Splash News

Jeanne Damas

at Valentino

19 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Natalia Vodianova

at Valentino

20 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim

at Valentino

21 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Marion Cotillard

at Valentino

22 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Arizona Muse

at Valentino

23 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

at Valentino

24 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Zoey Deutch

at Valentino

25 of 67 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

Cate Blanchett

at Givenchy

26 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Robin Wright and Hopper Jack Penn

at Givenchy

27 of 67 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Natalia Vodianova

at Givenchy

28 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Rooney Mara

at Givenchy

29 of 67 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Julianne Moore

at Givenchy

30 of 67 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim

at Givenchy

31 of 67 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Pedro Almodovar

at Givenchy

32 of 67 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Fan Bingbing

at Givenchy

33 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Fergie

at Givenchy

34 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Malgosia Bela

at Givenchy

35 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lily Collins

at Givenchy

36 of 67 Pierre Suu/Getty

Robin Wright

at Mugler

37 of 67 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Olivia Palermo

at Nina Ricci.

38 of 67 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

at Nina Ricci.

39 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Hannah Bronfman

at Nina Ricci.

40 of 67 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Fergie

at Rick Owens.

41 of 67 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Claudia Schiffer 

at Balmain.

42 of 67 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Pamela Anderson 

at Balmain.

43 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Haley Bennett

at Chloé.

44 of 67 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Olivia Palermo 

at Balmain.

45 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Nicolas Ghesquière and Liya Kebede 

at Chloé.

46 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Arizona Muse 

at Chloé.

47 of 67 Julien Hekimian/Getty

Jordan Barrett and Emily Ratajkowski

at Paco Rabanne.

48 of 67 Julien Hekimian/Getty

Sita Abellan 

at Paco Rabanne.

49 of 67 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Frances Cobain and Courtney Love

at Saint Laurent.

50 of 67 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Chiara Ferragni

at Saint Laurent.

51 of 67 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Amber Valletta

at Saint Laurent.

52 of 67 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

at Dior.

53 of 67 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Olivia Palermo

at Dior.

54 of 67 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho

Naomi Watts

at Dior.

55 of 67 Victor Boyko/Getty

Alexa Chung

at Dior.

56 of 67 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Natalia Vodianova

at Dior.

57 of 67 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Chiara Ferragni

at Dior.

58 of 67 Marc Piasecki/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

at Jacquemus.

59 of 67 Pierre Sur/Getty

Caroline De Maigret

at Lacoste.

60 of 67 Pierre Suu/Getty

Arizona Muse

at Isabel Marant.

61 of 67 Peter White/Getty

Doutzen Kroes

at Loewe.

62 of 67 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Borns 

at Stella McCartney. 

63 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Elle and Dakota Fanning

at Miu Miu.

64 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

at Miu Miu.

65 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal

at Miu Miu.

66 of 67 Victor Boyko/Getty

Olivia Palermo

at Miu Miu.

67 of 67 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Naomie Harris

at Miu Miu.

