Paris Fashion Week is Bringing Bustiers Back

Not counting the occasional Jenner or Hadid sighting, can you remember the last you saw someone wearing a bustier top IRL? If you just started thinking about the day of Xtina and Coyote Ugly, too, then we can both agree: It’s been awhile.

Paris Fashion Week may just change that. The sexed-up silhouette of the early 2000s is getting an of-the-moment makeover in several spring collections. Just consider Olivier Theyskens’ elegant satin interpretation—paired with an equally elegant satin skirt—and the sculpted black camisoles layered over a slouchy button-down at Christian Dior: both are better suited to a sophisticated party than The Simple Life.

And while Saint Laurent’s skimpy lace-up take on the look is certainly fit for an early aughts party girl, the rest of her look is pure 2017, complete with statement earrings and knee-high feather (another huge trend this month!) boots.

Keep scrolling for our favorite bustier looks from Paris Fashion Week.

1 of 5 Courtesy of NowFashion

DROMe

2 of 5 Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho

Olivier Theyskens

3 of 5 Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/

Christian Dior

4 of 5 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Saint Laurent

5 of 5 Estrop/Getty/

Koche

