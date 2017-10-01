Black and White Motifs Go FTW at Paris Fashion Week

While high impact hues have been a major theme throughout this last fashion month (we see you pastels and millennial pink), they're not a hard and fast requirement for the season ahead. The Parisian runways are proving classic black and white to be an equally memorable alternative—provided, that is, you've got a innovative way to wear them.

Some of of favorites idea thus far: the stellar “Franken-dresses" at Givenchy and Altuzarra, both pastiched masterpieces featuring different monochrome prints. Meanwhile we also love the graphic direction in which Christian Dior and Junya Watanabe took the (non) color scheme with clean-lined checkered treatments. And the elegant paintbrush stroke pattern—mixed with ‘80s society lady silhouettes and crystal earrings—at Off-White felt like something a modern day Princess Diana would own. Who doesn't want to wear that?

Keep scroll for the best black and white looks from PFW.