This Huge Paris Fashion Week Trend Involves a Lot of Razzle Dazzle

Attention! Get your kirakira+ app ready because the sequin looks walking the Paris runways will make for the most epic sparkle-filled Instagram story of the season. Designers showed an affinity for sequins earlier this year during New York Fashion Week's fall 2017 shows, and the flame has not burned out just yet as more sparkle continues to shine on runways like Christian Dior, Balmain, and Saint Laurent this week.

The Balmain army alone gave us plenty of glitter, including a fully encrusted skirt and blazer combo, while Saint Laurent similarly amped up the drama with an intricately embellished minidress. Dries Van Noten gave way to a softer approach with sequins in the prettiest hues dispersed among lady-like midiskirts. And Paco Rabanne’s second-skin nude and silver sequin dress made us want to wear it to a ‘70s disco. Whatever you fancy, there’s plenty of sparkle to go around. Scroll ahead to see more of our favorite sequin looks from Paris Fashion Week!