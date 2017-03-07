Here Are the Best Looks from the Miu Miu Fall 2017 Runway Show

From fur-embellished slides to a rainbow of colors that would make Skittles green with envy, the Miu Miu runway during Paris Fashion Week was far from dulld. A tangerine swirled fuzzy coat was layered over a nude onesie, and eveningwear took a bright and shiny turn with beacoup de sequins. Below, our favorite looks from the show.

