The Best Looks from the Lanvin Fall 2017 Runway Show

Bouchra Jarrar’s second collection for Lanvin (since taking over from predecessor Alber Elbaz) took a turn to the feminine side, with ballerina-esque slip dresses with lace sleeves, to romantic blouses peppered with ruffle detailing. Although that doesn’t mean menswear-inspired looks disappeared completely. There were still plenty of tapered trousers paired with white collared shirts and tweed coats to balance out the collection. Below, our favorite looks from Lanvin at Paris Fashion Week.