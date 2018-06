Leave it to Giambattista Valli to satisfy our hunger for picture perfect dresses. The designer revealed a bevy of breathtaking gowns at his autumn winter '17 show in Paris (he also surprised us all by incorporating Nike leggings into the mix). From sexy red cocktail gowns to sexy sheer numbers, see our favorite dresses from the show, below.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week