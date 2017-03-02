See the Best Looks from the Chloé Fall 2017 Runway 

Clare Waight Keller’s final collection for Chloé was “an edgy dream world of psychedelic optimism,” as demonstrated by a swirl of colors—everything from icy pastels to earth tones—and exaggerated everything. Slung pants were billowing, slip dresses were layered under edgy mohair knits, and smocked silk blouses were accented with butterfly wing collars and lavalliere bows. Below, our favorite looks from the show.

