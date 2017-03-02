See the Best Looks from the Chloé Fall 2017 Runway 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Kim Peiffer
Mar 02, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Clare Waight Keller’s final collection for Chloé was “an edgy dream world of psychedelic optimism,” as demonstrated by a swirl of colors—everything from icy pastels to earth tones—and exaggerated everything. Slung pants were billowing, slip dresses were layered under edgy mohair knits, and smocked silk blouses were accented with butterfly wing collars and lavalliere bows. Below, our favorite looks from the show.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week

1 of 10 Estrop/Getty

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
2 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

3 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
4 of 10 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
5 of 10 Estrop/Getty

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
6 of 10 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
7 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
8 of 10 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
9 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

Advertisement
10 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

CHLOÉ FALL 2017 READY-TO-WEAR

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!