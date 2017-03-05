All the Best Looks at Balenciaga

Demna Gvasalia-helmed Balenciaga is one of the hot tickets of Paris Fashion Week. With boundary pushing designs (car-mat skirts, anyone?) he's always pushing fashion boundaries and driving the trend game. His Fall 2017 outing did just that, including the aforementioned skirts, giant gym bags, asymmetrical (and huge!) jackets, and more. Scroll through to see the most impressive looks from his lineup.

