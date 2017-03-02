The Best Accessory of the Day at Paris Fashion Week

Jackets can be so bulky and accessories are so much more fun to buy, hence Anthony Vaccarello’s decision to line winged gauntlets in shearling to make his show of skimpy cocktail numbers more weather appropriate.
Peter White/Getty
DAY TWO: HERMÉS SNEAKER
Pierre Hardy is shoes and his collection for Hermés did not disappoint for variety or general chic. Our favorite is also the most fabulously utilitarian.
courtesy Hermès
DAY THREE: BALENCIAGA BAG
For Balenciaga's 100 year anniversary all that was old is new again, particularly the below scarf handle bag with vintage logo clasp.
Armando Grillo/IMAXTREE
1 of
4
Advertisement
1 of 3Peter White/Getty
DAY ONE: SAINT LAURENT'S SHEARLING GAUNTLET
Jackets can be so bulky and accessories are so much more fun to buy, hence Anthony Vaccarello’s decision to line winged gauntlets in shearling to make his show of skimpy cocktail numbers more weather appropriate.
Advertisement
2 of 3courtesy Hermès
DAY TWO: HERMÉS SNEAKER
Pierre Hardy is shoes and his collection for Hermés did not disappoint for variety or general chic. Our favorite is also the most fabulously utilitarian.
3 of 3Armando Grillo/IMAXTREE
DAY THREE: BALENCIAGA BAG
For Balenciaga's 100 year anniversary all that was old is new again, particularly the below scarf handle bag with vintage logo clasp.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.