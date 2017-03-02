The Best Accessory of the Day at Paris Fashion Week

InStyle Staff
Mar 02, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
<p>DAY ONE: SAINT LAURENT'S SHEARLING GAUNTLET</p>
DAY ONE: SAINT LAURENT'S SHEARLING GAUNTLET

Jackets can be so bulky and accessories are so much more fun to buy, hence Anthony Vaccarello’s decision to line winged gauntlets in shearling to make his show of skimpy cocktail numbers more weather appropriate.

Peter White/Getty
<p>DAY TWO: HERMÉS SNEAKER</p>
DAY TWO: HERMÉS SNEAKER

Pierre Hardy is shoes and his collection for Hermés did not disappoint for variety or general chic. Our favorite is also the most fabulously utilitarian.

courtesy Hermès
<p>DAY THREE: BALENCIAGA BAG</p>
DAY THREE: BALENCIAGA BAG

For Balenciaga's 100 year anniversary all that was old is new again, particularly the below scarf handle bag with vintage logo clasp.

Armando Grillo/IMAXTREE
